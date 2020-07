YouTube ohne Adele und Co?

epa02983972 (FILE) A file picture dated 26 March 2011 shows British singer Adele performing on stage during her concert at Docks in Hamburg, Germany. Accoding to media reports on 28 October 2011, Adele will take some time off from performing in order to undergo sugery after being diagnosed with a vocal cord haemorrhage. EPA/MALTE CHRISTIANS *** Local Caption *** 00000402962931

© Bild: EPA/MALTE CHRISTIANS