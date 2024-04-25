At CEU, we teach to tackle the complex social and political challenges of our times

Based in Vienna, Central European University (CEU) brings together students and faculty from over 100 countries in a close-knit community that fosters dialogue and collaboration across borders, cultures and disciplines. Combining the best of American and European academic traditions, the private university is accredited in the United States and Austria and is internationally renowned for academic excellence. It offers English-language degree programs in the social sciences, humanities, business, economics, law, environmental sciences and policy, network science and cognitive science. A deeply interdisciplinary approach permeates all aspects of learning and research, with real-life applications at the fore-front.

Established in 1991, the university’s mission is to prepare future leaders and innovators to seek solutions for the complex problems of our world, in the spirit of supporting open and democratic societies. CEU nurtures a student-oriented academic culture, drawing on the wealth of knowledge and perspectives that its diverse, multinational community provides.

A 7:1 student/faculty ratio ensures a dynamic environment for collaboration and debate. Our faculty, hailing from around the world, work closely with every student to help develop their critical thinking skills and explore their individual research interests.

CEU has earned global recognition for a range of programs, including political science, international relations, and philosophy. Our work in emerging fields such as cognitive science and network and data science is not only renowned internationally, but we are also actively engaged with prestigious research groups like the Complexity Science Hub in Vienna.