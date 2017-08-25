Für viele Menschen gehört Kalorienzählen zum Alltag. Egal ob mittels App, Papier und Stift oder im Kopf: Durch das Zusammenzählen der konsumierten Kalorien wird versucht abzunehmen - oder zumindest nicht noch mehr Gewicht zuzulegen. Dass Kalorienangaben, Portionsgrößen und Mengen aber immer auch trügerisch sind, zeigt die britische Fitnessbloggerin Lucy Mountain auf Instagram.

Dort stellt die junge Frau verschiedene Lebensmittel einander gegenüber und vergleicht sie hinsichtlich ihres Kaloriengehalts. Das Ergebnis ist nicht selten überraschend.

So wird in einem Beitrag eine Tafel Vollmilchschokolade der Zartbitterversion gegenübergestellt. Die Vollmilchvariante schlägt mit 565 Kalorien zu Buche, die herbe Schokolade mit 630. Man könnte nun meinen, dass es viel "gesünder" wäre die Vollmilchschokolade zu naschen. Weiß man, dass Zartbitterschokolade die wesentlich wertvolleren Inhaltsstoffe hat und man bedingt durch den bitteren Geschmack auch automatisch weniger davon genießt, scheint diese Rechnung letztendlich falsch.

Und wie siehts mit Chips aus? Sind Gemüsechips aus Süßkartoffeln, Karotten oder Pastinaken tatsächlich gesünder als Kartoffelchips? Leider nein. Das geht nicht nur aus einem von Mountains Postings, sondern auch aus einer Studie hervor. In einer Untersuchung einer britischen Ernährungswissenschafterin zeigte sich, dass derartige Produkte Unmengen an Salz und Fett enthalten. Der tatsächliche Gemüseanteil ist unterdessen relativ gering (mehr dazu hier).

Ebenfalls interessant: Eine Handvoll Mandeln liefert dieselbe Menge an Kalorien wie eine Handvoll Fruit Pastilles (runde Fruchtgummis aus Gelatine). Dieses Kalorienduell deutet Mountain in zwei Richtungen: "Viele würden wegen des Nährstoffgehalts oder des Geschmacks die Mandeln wählen, was natürlich vollkommen okay ist. Viele würden sogar die Mandeln wählen, obwohl sie die Fruit Pastilles bevorzugen, weil die Mandeln einem das Gefühl geben, alles besser im Griff zu haben. Was ebenfalls total in Ordnung ist. Wenn der Großteil meiner Ernährung aber ausgewogen und vollgepackt mit Nährstoffen ist, dann habe ich kein Problem damit, etwas zu essen, was ungesünder ist, weil ich den Geschmack liebe." Der Begriff "gesund" sei für sie das, was man daraus mache - "und Fruit Pastilles machen mich (in Maßen) glücklich, was wiederum für meinem allgemeinen Gesundheitszustand förderlich ist."

Gesundes Frühstück gefällig? Wer Kalorien sparen will, sollte lieber zu einer Obstschale mit Melone, Erdbeere, Ananas und Naturjoghurt greifen (134 Kalorien) - die Variante mit Banane, Passionsfrucht, Kokosnuss und griechischem Joghurt hat nämlich 432 Kalorien. Auch bei diesem Vergleich geht es der Fitnessexpertin darum, ein verstärktes Bewusstsein für Nahrung zu schaffen. "Ich sage nicht, dass die rechte Schüssel besser als die linke ist, weil beide Schüsseln vollgepackt mit wunderbaren, nährstoffreichen Zutaten sind. Ich wollte euch nur zeigen, wie kleine Veränderungen bei den Zutaten den Kaloriengehalt verändern können."

Kalorien zählen hin oder her: Lucy Mountain will mit ihrer Fotoserie ihren Fans in erster Linie die Augen öffnen und zeigen, dass kalorientechnisch nicht immer alles so ist, wie es scheint.