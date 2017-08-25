Fitnessbloggerin räumt mit Kalorienlüge auf
Kalorien sind nicht gleich Kalorien, Portionen sind trügerisch und Mengen problematisch: Die britische Fitnessbloggerin Lucy Mountain klärt über die größten Ernährungsmissverständnisse auf.
Für viele Menschen gehört Kalorienzählen zum Alltag. Egal ob mittels App, Papier und Stift oder im Kopf: Durch das Zusammenzählen der konsumierten Kalorien wird versucht abzunehmen - oder zumindest nicht noch mehr Gewicht zuzulegen. Dass Kalorienangaben, Portionsgrößen und Mengen aber immer auch trügerisch sind, zeigt die britische Fitnessbloggerin Lucy Mountain auf Instagram.
Dort stellt die junge Frau verschiedene Lebensmittel einander gegenüber und vergleicht sie hinsichtlich ihres Kaloriengehalts. Das Ergebnis ist nicht selten überraschend.
So wird in einem Beitrag eine Tafel Vollmilchschokolade der Zartbitterversion gegenübergestellt. Die Vollmilchvariante schlägt mit 565 Kalorien zu Buche, die herbe Schokolade mit 630. Man könnte nun meinen, dass es viel "gesünder" wäre die Vollmilchschokolade zu naschen. Weiß man, dass Zartbitterschokolade die wesentlich wertvolleren Inhaltsstoffe hat und man bedingt durch den bitteren Geschmack auch automatisch weniger davon genießt, scheint diese Rechnung letztendlich falsch.
100g Milk Chocolate vs 100g 85% Dark Chocolate ???? ⠀ ⠀ So it’s pretty unknown that dark chocolate actually has more calories than milk chocolate (and white chocolate for that matter.)⠀ ⠀ Dark is often given the label as the ‘healthy’ version of chocolate. And although calories aren’t the sole indicator of ‘healthy’, we just presume it has lower calories. So which one is best for weight-loss?⠀ ⠀ In most cases, Dark chocolate has less sugar, more fiber and more iron than milk. It’s basically more nutritious than milk chocolate.⠀ ⠀ Regardless, I will always go for milk for two reasons:⠀ ⠀ 1. I think Dark chocolate tastes like garden leaves.⠀ ⠀ 2. Chocolate isn’t something I’ll seek out when I’m looking to pack in those vitamins and minerals - especially in a diet that already consists of adequate fruit, vegetables and micronutrient-dense food ???? I enjoy chocolate for it’s taste, not it’s nutritional value. My diet is inclusive of it always - no matter what my goal is at the time ????⠀ ⠀ For those of who genuinely love dark chocolate, keep doing you ????. However if you PREFER the taste of milk, but force yourself to eat dark because you've read it’s 'healthier', just have the milk chocolate and enjoy it ???? In terms of weight-loss from a calorie perspective, it’s actually more beneficial and will raise happiness levels by 938% (unproven stat.)⠀ ⠀ Don’t eat things you don’t enjoy for the sake of it. Personal enjoyment is ‘healthy’ in my eyes ???????? Which side are you guys?!⠀ ⠀ #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
Und wie siehts mit Chips aus? Sind Gemüsechips aus Süßkartoffeln, Karotten oder Pastinaken tatsächlich gesünder als Kartoffelchips? Leider nein. Das geht nicht nur aus einem von Mountains Postings, sondern auch aus einer Studie hervor. In einer Untersuchung einer britischen Ernährungswissenschafterin zeigte sich, dass derartige Produkte Unmengen an Salz und Fett enthalten. Der tatsächliche Gemüseanteil ist unterdessen relativ gering (mehr dazu hier).
Salt and Vinegar Crisps vs Vegetable Crisps ????⠀ ⠀ Each of these bowls contain 1 bag (40g) of crisps. The bowl on the left are salt and vinegar, the bowl on the right are mixed root vegetable.⠀ ⠀ Although the difference in calories is pretty minuscule, you’d expect the vegetable crisps to be considerably less calories right? This is just another little reminder that often there’s not much difference between the product marketed as the ‘healthy alternative’ and the real thing. So go for the thing you actually WANT to eat ????⠀ ⠀ Although there are many different aspects that describe ‘healthy’ (yes - it IS subjective), such as salt content, micro-nutrient value and how that food makes them feel, calories play a fundamental part in weight management. This post isn’t to say 'TRACK EVERYTHANG, TRACK THAT DAMN CUCUMBER’, it’s more about looking at your diet within the context of a whole day - and eating the damn salt and vinegar crisps if that’s want you actually want.⠀ ⠀ I want this and all my comparison posts to give encourage freedom with your food choices, not restriction. When 80% of my diet within a day is full of adequate micros and macros, i will ALWAYS eat food I love purely for taste. Because life. Ygm. ????????⠀ ⠀ (All crisps are vegetable crisps ????)⠀ ⠀ Which side are you guys going for?⠀ ⠀ ⠀ *Crisps from Co-Op Irresistible range* - #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
Ebenfalls interessant: Eine Handvoll Mandeln liefert dieselbe Menge an Kalorien wie eine Handvoll Fruit Pastilles (runde Fruchtgummis aus Gelatine). Dieses Kalorienduell deutet Mountain in zwei Richtungen: "Viele würden wegen des Nährstoffgehalts oder des Geschmacks die Mandeln wählen, was natürlich vollkommen okay ist. Viele würden sogar die Mandeln wählen, obwohl sie die Fruit Pastilles bevorzugen, weil die Mandeln einem das Gefühl geben, alles besser im Griff zu haben. Was ebenfalls total in Ordnung ist. Wenn der Großteil meiner Ernährung aber ausgewogen und vollgepackt mit Nährstoffen ist, dann habe ich kein Problem damit, etwas zu essen, was ungesünder ist, weil ich den Geschmack liebe." Der Begriff "gesund" sei für sie das, was man daraus mache - "und Fruit Pastilles machen mich (in Maßen) glücklich, was wiederum für meinem allgemeinen Gesundheitszustand förderlich ist."
A handful of Almonds vs. A packet of Fruit Pastels ????⠀ ⠀ Both snacks have the same calories. Which one would you pick?⠀ ⠀ Occasionally I’m the left hand, but mostly I’m the right hand. (I know, shocking. A person who considers themselves into health and fitness eats sweets - and is openly talking about it on social media.) ????????????⠀ ⠀ You see, although I’m fully aware that a handful of almonds contains lots of wonderful nutrients that would keep me fuller for longer, some days (no matter whether I’m looking to gain, maintain or lose weight) I’ll choose to eat sweets or a chocolate bar as a snack ????⠀ ⠀ Why? Because when the majority of my diet has consisted of well-balanced food that’s full of micronutrients, I have no issue eating something thats less so just because I love the taste of it. This is just a personal choice. Cutting out things I love isn’t realistic for me so I always squeeze something sweet into my days (all whilst still sticking to my calorie/macro/micro targets.)⠀ ⠀ Many would choose the almonds for the nutritional value or the flavour - which is totally fine. Many would choose the almonds because even though they'd prefer Fruit Pastels, almonds would make them feel more ‘on track’ mentally - which again, is totally fine ????⠀ ⠀ I’m not glorifying sweets, or almonds for that matter. I’m glorifying knowing what’s in the food you’re eating, and make educated decisions based on your own values. And I value food that’s good for my body and good for my soul.⠀ ⠀ ‘Healthy' to me is exactly what I make it. And Fruit Pastels (in moderation) make me happy which I believe contributes largely to my overall health ????⠀ ⠀ #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
Gesundes Frühstück gefällig? Wer Kalorien sparen will, sollte lieber zu einer Obstschale mit Melone, Erdbeere, Ananas und Naturjoghurt greifen (134 Kalorien) - die Variante mit Banane, Passionsfrucht, Kokosnuss und griechischem Joghurt hat nämlich 432 Kalorien. Auch bei diesem Vergleich geht es der Fitnessexpertin darum, ein verstärktes Bewusstsein für Nahrung zu schaffen. "Ich sage nicht, dass die rechte Schüssel besser als die linke ist, weil beide Schüsseln vollgepackt mit wunderbaren, nährstoffreichen Zutaten sind. Ich wollte euch nur zeigen, wie kleine Veränderungen bei den Zutaten den Kaloriengehalt verändern können."
Fruit and yoghurt vs. Fruit and yoghurt ????⠀ ⠀ Both of these bowls have 150g of greek yoghurt. Both of these bowls have 150g of fruit. However the difference in calories is approximately 300 calories.⠀ ⠀ I’m not saying the left bowl is any better the right bowl as both are full of wonderful micro-packed foods ????. I just wanted to show you guys how small changes to ingredients can change the caloric total ????⠀ ⠀ This doesn’t mean you need to weigh and track every last strawberry (lol). It just means if your goal is fat-loss, being a little bit more mindful of the calories in what you’re eating will really help when making food choices ????⠀ I firmly believe you should never cut anything out your diet you don’t want to. But I also know first hand how easy it to unknowingly remove a calorie deficit by eating something labelled as a ‘health food’ (Those coconut pieces came from a small grab and go 'snack pot’ but were 400 kcals ????)⠀ ⠀ Please note this post is not bashing fruit ????. This is purely from a fat-loss perspective and I’m fully aware of the lovely health benefits of ALL of the ingredients above (before ya’ll start throwing vitamins and minerals at me) ????⠀ ⠀ I want to highlight some small tweaks which could help those looking to lose fat with simple swaps ????⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Left bowl:⠀ - 150g Fage 0% Greek Yoghurt (78 kcal)⠀ - 50g Strawberries (16 kcal)⠀ - 50g Melon (15 kcal)⠀ - 50g Pineapple (25 kcal)⠀ ⠀ Right bowl:⠀ - 150g Fage Greek Yoghurt (142 kcal)⠀ - 50g Banana (45 kcal)⠀ - 50g Passionfruit (49 kcal)⠀ - 50g Coconut (196 kcal)⠀ ⠀ #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
Kalorien zählen hin oder her: Lucy Mountain will mit ihrer Fotoserie ihren Fans in erster Linie die Augen öffnen und zeigen, dass kalorientechnisch nicht immer alles so ist, wie es scheint.