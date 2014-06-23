US-Boys verjuxen Sieg in letzter Minute

Dennoch: Portugal legte einen Blitzstart hin, allerdings unter freundlicher Mithilfe der USA. Eine Veloso-Flanke fälschte Cameron ungeschickt ab, der Ball landete direkt bei Nani, der sich artig für den Zufall mit dem 1:0 bedankte (5.). Der Schock wirkte bei den USA eine Viertelstunde lang, in der sie in der Defensive fehlerhaft agierten. Erst danach legte man die Starre ab und wurde agiler und vor allem offensiver. Die besseren Möglichkeiten fanden aber im Konter die Portugiesen vor. Zwei Mal war es abermals Torschütze Nani, der das 2:0 auf dem Fuß hatte. Ein Mal rettete die Stange für die physisch starken USA, das andere Mal Goalie Howard.

Die USA hätten sich auch frühzeitig für ihre Bemühungen belohnen können, doch Bradley vergab nach traumhafter Vorarbeit von Johnson kläglich aus fünf Metern. In der 64. Minute machte es Kollege Jones besser, aus 25 Metern traf er ins Eck und zum 1:1-Ausgleich. Beide Teams bevorzugten in Folge die Offensive, trachteten nach dem Sieg. Chancen gab es – und auch jeweils ein Tor. Dempsey verwertete ein Zuspiel mit dem Bauch zum 2:1 (81.) für die USA, die schon wie der Sieger aussahen, als Varela nach toller Flanke von Ronaldo in der 95. Minute doch noch zum 2:2 per Kopf traf. Der Weltbeste hatte also doch noch seinen großen Auftritt. Während

das Achtelfinale für Portugal in weite Ferne gerückt ist, würde den USA ein Punkt gegen Deutschland reichen. Aber vielleicht ist Recife doch nicht Gijon.