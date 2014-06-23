kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Jürgen Klinsmann tröstet seine Boys: Der 2:2-Ausgleich in der 95. Minute schmerzt.

© Deleted - 1584903

Gruppe G
06/23/2014

US-Boys verjuxen Sieg in letzter Minute

2:2 zwischen den USA und Portugal. Ronaldo steht vor dem Aus, die USA fast im Achtelfinale.

Erinnern Sie sich an Gijon? Dort verlor Österreich 1982 gegen Deutschland mit einem Nichtangriffs-Pakt 0:1, beide Teams stiegen auf. Gibt es 2014 eine „Schande von Recife“? Dort treffen am Donnerstag Deutschland und die USA aufeinander, beiden genügt ein Remis zum Weiterkommen, weil die USA gestern gegen Portugal 2:2 spielten. Und dabei einen Sieg vergeigten.

Portugal und Weltfußballer Ronaldo stehen dagegen vor dem Aus. Ronaldo hatte sich sein ganz persönliches Fest gestern sicher anders vorgestellt. Er absolvierte sein 12. WM-Spiel und machte sich damit zu Portugals Rekordspieler. Doch der Beste zählte gestern zu den Schwachen, kam kaum zur Geltung, wirkte nicht wirklich fit, lief deutlich weniger als seine Kollegen.

Trefferreich

Dennoch: Portugal legte einen Blitzstart hin, allerdings unter freundlicher Mithilfe der USA. Eine Veloso-Flanke fälschte Cameron ungeschickt ab, der Ball landete direkt bei Nani, der sich artig für den Zufall mit dem 1:0 bedankte (5.). Der Schock wirkte bei den USA eine Viertelstunde lang, in der sie in der Defensive fehlerhaft agierten. Erst danach legte man die Starre ab und wurde agiler und vor allem offensiver. Die besseren Möglichkeiten fanden aber im Konter die Portugiesen vor. Zwei Mal war es abermals Torschütze Nani, der das 2:0 auf dem Fuß hatte. Ein Mal rettete die Stange für die physisch starken USA, das andere Mal Goalie Howard.

Die USA hätten sich auch frühzeitig für ihre Bemühungen belohnen können, doch Bradley vergab nach traumhafter Vorarbeit von Johnson kläglich aus fünf Metern. In der 64. Minute machte es Kollege Jones besser, aus 25 Metern traf er ins Eck und zum 1:1-Ausgleich. Beide Teams bevorzugten in Folge die Offensive, trachteten nach dem Sieg. Chancen gab es – und auch jeweils ein Tor. Dempsey verwertete ein Zuspiel mit dem Bauch zum 2:1 (81.) für die USA, die schon wie der Sieger aussahen, als Varela nach toller Flanke von Ronaldo in der 95. Minute doch noch zum 2:2 per Kopf traf. Der Weltbeste hatte also doch noch seinen großen Auftritt. Während
das Achtelfinale für Portugal in weite Ferne gerückt ist, würde den USA ein Punkt gegen Deutschland reichen. Aber vielleicht ist Recife doch nicht Gijon.

Fan-Bilder aus Brasilien

© Bild: APA/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1125771

Argentina supporters wearing masks of former playe…

© Bild: Deleted - 1125777

Argentina supporters pose for a photograph prior t…

© Bild: Deleted - 1125789

Argentina supporters kiss before the World Cup sem…

© Bild: Deleted - 1125801

AP10ThingsToSee - Brazilian soccer team supporters…

© Bild: Deleted - 1125810

Brazil supporters holding Neymar face masks react …

© Bild: Deleted - 1125816

Brazil supporters react before the World Cup semif…

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1125831

Brazil supporters hold a poster depicting Rolling …

© Bild: Deleted - 1125837

German and Brazil supporters kiss before the World…

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BELGIUM SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/OLIVER WEIKEN

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/RAIMUNDO VALENTIM

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1125948

Belgian supporters cheers for their national team …

© Bild: APA/EPA/Diego Nigro

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

epaselect ITALY SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1125990

Supporters watch the group D World Cup soccer matc…

© Bild: undefined

ITALY SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

ITALY SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1126026

Supporters watch the group D World Cup soccer matc…

© Bild: APA/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1126050

Supporters leave at the end of the group D World C…

© Bild: undefined

Uruguay supporters kiss before the start of their

© Bild: Deleted - 1126074

Young Uruguay supporters show off their face paint…

© Bild: Deleted - 1126083

Supporters smile as they pose for a photo before t…

© Bild: APA/EPA/KAI FOERSTERLING

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/MARIO GUZMAN

MEXICO SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1126161

Belgium supporters celebrate in the stands after t…

© Bild: Deleted - 1126176

Belgian supporters pose before the group H World C…

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/OLIVER WEIKEN

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/OLIVER WEIKEN

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1126224

Honduras supporters take a photo of themselves bef…

© Bild: APA/EPA/DENNIS SABANGAN

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH

A fan poses before the 2014 World Cup Group C socc

© Bild: APA/EPA/KAI FOERSTERLING

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/KAI FOERSTERLING

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

epaselect BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/LUCIO TAVORA

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

epaselect BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/Wenderson Araujo

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

SPAIN SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1126410

Colombian supporters apply face paint in the color…

© Bild: APA/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1126437

Colombian supporters react before the start of the…

© Bild: Deleted - 1126449

Colombian supporters cheer before the start of the…

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1126488

England supporters shout out before the group D Wo…

© Bild: Deleted - 1126500

England supporters react before the start of the g…

© Bild: APA/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1126533

A Colombian supporter celebrates after Teofilo Gut…

© Bild: Deleted - 1126545

A Colombian supporter smiles as she waits for the …

© Bild: APA/EPA/YOURI KOCHETKOV

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

A supporter of Japan cheers during their 2014 Worl

© Bild: Deleted - 1126578

Japanese supporters react before the start of the…

© Bild: undefined

Japan's supporters react as they watch the 2014 Wo

© Bild: undefined

Japan's supporters react after Japan lost their 20

© Bild: Deleted - 1126617

A supporter holds up a photo of Pope Francis befor…

© Bild: APA/EPA/VASSIL DONEV

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/Wenderson Araujo

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1126650

In this Friday, June 13, 2014 picture Spanish team…

© Bild: Deleted - 1126665

A giant shirt "Castilho do Brasil Fan Club" is dis…

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/MOHAMMED MESSARA

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1126806

Argentina supporters react before the group F Worl…

© Bild: APA/EPA/MARCELO SAYAO

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: Deleted - 1126827

French supporters hold a banner referring to Swedi…

© Bild: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Iran supporters gesture during their 2014 World Cu

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: undefined

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

© Bild: APA/EPA/SHAWN THEW

BRAZIL SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2014

| Stand: 06/23/2014, 08:36