US-Boys verjuxen Sieg in letzter Minute
2:2 zwischen den USA und Portugal. Ronaldo steht vor dem Aus, die USA fast im Achtelfinale.
Erinnern Sie sich an Gijon? Dort verlor Österreich 1982 gegen Deutschland mit einem Nichtangriffs-Pakt 0:1, beide Teams stiegen auf. Gibt es 2014 eine „Schande von Recife“? Dort treffen am Donnerstag Deutschland und die USA aufeinander, beiden genügt ein Remis zum Weiterkommen, weil die USA gestern gegen Portugal 2:2 spielten. Und dabei einen Sieg vergeigten.
Portugal und Weltfußballer Ronaldo stehen dagegen vor dem Aus. Ronaldo hatte sich sein ganz persönliches Fest gestern sicher anders vorgestellt. Er absolvierte sein 12. WM-Spiel und machte sich damit zu Portugals Rekordspieler. Doch der Beste zählte gestern zu den Schwachen, kam kaum zur Geltung, wirkte nicht wirklich fit, lief deutlich weniger als seine Kollegen.
Trefferreich
Dennoch: Portugal legte einen Blitzstart hin, allerdings unter freundlicher Mithilfe der USA. Eine Veloso-Flanke fälschte Cameron ungeschickt ab, der Ball landete direkt bei Nani, der sich artig für den Zufall mit dem 1:0 bedankte (5.). Der Schock wirkte bei den USA eine Viertelstunde lang, in der sie in der Defensive fehlerhaft agierten. Erst danach legte man die Starre ab und wurde agiler und vor allem offensiver. Die besseren Möglichkeiten fanden aber im Konter die Portugiesen vor. Zwei Mal war es abermals Torschütze Nani, der das 2:0 auf dem Fuß hatte. Ein Mal rettete die Stange für die physisch starken USA, das andere Mal Goalie Howard.
Die USA hätten sich auch frühzeitig für ihre Bemühungen belohnen können, doch Bradley vergab nach traumhafter Vorarbeit von Johnson kläglich aus fünf Metern. In der 64. Minute machte es Kollege Jones besser, aus 25 Metern traf er ins Eck und zum 1:1-Ausgleich. Beide Teams bevorzugten in Folge die Offensive, trachteten nach dem Sieg. Chancen gab es – und auch jeweils ein Tor. Dempsey verwertete ein Zuspiel mit dem Bauch zum 2:1 (81.) für die USA, die schon wie der Sieger aussahen, als Varela nach toller Flanke von Ronaldo in der 95. Minute doch noch zum 2:2 per Kopf traf. Der Weltbeste hatte also doch noch seinen großen Auftritt. Während
das Achtelfinale für Portugal in weite Ferne gerückt ist, würde den USA ein Punkt gegen Deutschland reichen. Aber vielleicht ist Recife doch nicht Gijon.
Fan-Bilder aus Brasilien
Argentina supporters wearing masks of former playe…
Argentina supporters pose for a photograph prior t…
Belgian supporters cheers for their national team …
Supporters watch the group D World Cup soccer matc…
Supporters watch the group D World Cup soccer matc…
Supporters leave at the end of the group D World C…
Uruguay supporters kiss before the start of their
Young Uruguay supporters show off their face paint…
Supporters smile as they pose for a photo before t…
Belgium supporters celebrate in the stands after t…
Belgian supporters pose before the group H World C…
Honduras supporters take a photo of themselves bef…
Colombian supporters apply face paint in the color…
Colombian supporters react before the start of the…
Colombian supporters cheer before the start of the…
England supporters shout out before the group D Wo…
England supporters react before the start of the g…
A Colombian supporter celebrates after Teofilo Gut…
A Colombian supporter smiles as she waits for the …
A supporter of Japan cheers during their 2014 Worl
Japanese supporters react before the start of the…
Japan's supporters react as they watch the 2014 Wo
Japan's supporters react after Japan lost their 20
A supporter holds up a photo of Pope Francis befor…
In this Friday, June 13, 2014 picture Spanish team…
A giant shirt "Castilho do Brasil Fan Club" is dis…
Argentina supporters react before the group F Worl…
French supporters hold a banner referring to Swedi…
Iran supporters gesture during their 2014 World Cu
