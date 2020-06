Die WM-Unfallserie reißt nicht ab

Men work at the Itaquerao, the stadium that will host the World Cup opener in less than three months in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, March 15, 2014. The Itaquerao was one of the six stadiums that were supposed to be finished by the end of 2013, but a crane collapse that killed two workers in November caused significant delays to the venue where Brazil will play Croatia on June 12. The stadium is not expected to be ready before mid-April. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

