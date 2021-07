Slopestyle – was ist das?

FILE- In this Dec. 22, 2013, file photo, Shaun White slides off a rail during the U.S. Grand Prix slopestyle snowboarding finals in Frisco, Colo. White finished third in the event. White heads to the Sochi winter Olympics as arguably the most famous athlete competing: "It's going to push me to do things I never would've done before," he says. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

