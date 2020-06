Gold für Matt und Silber für Hirscher

Winner Austria's Mario Matt (C) jumps on the podium as second-placed compatriot Marcel Hirscher (L) and third-placed Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen look on during the medal ceremony after the men's alpine skiing slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT SKIING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

© Bild: Reuters/LEONHARD FOEGER