Lena Hoschek begeistert bei Berliner Fashion Week
Die Grazer Designerin wusste am ersten Tag der Berliner Modewoche mit einer perfekt inszenierten Show begeistern.
EPAepa03294884 A model presents a creation by Austrian designer Lena Hoschek during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2013 collections runs from 04 to 07 July 2012. EPA/JENS KALAENE
REUTERSModels present creations by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 in Berlin, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: FASHION) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
EPAepa03294897 Austrian designer Lena Hoschek (center L) thanks the audience at the end of her show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2013 collections runs from 04 to 07 July 2012
EPAepa03295030 Brazilian singer Jana Ina Zarella (L) and German fashion designer Lena Hoschek attend the Rebekka Ruetz show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2013 collections take
EPAepa03294428 Models present creations at the ESMOD show offsite the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 03 July 2012. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2013 collections takes place from from 04 to 07 July. EPA/SEBASTIAN KAHNERT
EPAepa03295178 A woman cleans the red carpet during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2013 collections takes place from 04 to 07 July. EPA/JENS KALAENE
REUTERSU.S. designer Marc Jacobs attends a presentation at the Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 in Berlin, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: FASHION) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
dapdBerlin/ Redaktionshinweis: Verwendung des Bildes nur zur redaktionellen Berichterstattung! +++ Der spanische Designer und Gewinners des Fashion Talent Awards, Leandro Cano (2.v.l.) jubelt am Mittwoch (04.07.12) auf der Fashion Week in Berlin waehrend
dapdBerlin/ Redaktionshinweis: Verwendung des Bildes nur zur redaktionellen Berichterstattung! +++ Ein Model traegt am Mittwoch (04.07.12) auf der Fashion Week in Berlin waehrend des Fashion Talent Awards "Designor Tom Tomorrow sted by Marc Jacobs" im Zel
dapdBerlin/ Redaktionshinweis: Verwendung des Bildes nur zur redaktionellen Berichterstattung! +++ Models tragen am Mittwoch (04.07.12) auf der Fashion Week in Berlin waehrend des Fashion Talent Awards "Designer Tom Tomorrow - Hosted by Marc Ja" im Zelt a
EPAepa03295561 US fashion designer Marc Jacobs at the Designer for Tomorrow Award Show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2013 collections takes place from from 04 to 07 July 2012.
EPAepa03295730 Models present creations at the Kaviar Gauche show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2013 collections takes place from 04 to 07 July. EPA/MATTHIAS BALK
dapdBerlin/ Redaktionshinweis: Verwendung des Bildes nur zur redaktionellen Berichterstattung! +++ Die Designerinnen Alexandra Fischer-Roehler und Johanna Kuehl (l.) kommen am Mittwoch (04.07.12) auf der Fashion Week in Berlin nach einer Modenschau ihres
dapdBerlin/ Redaktionshinweis: Verwendung des Bildes nur zur redaktionellen Berichterstattung! +++ Ein Model praesentiert am Mittwoch (04.07.12) auf der Fashion Week in Berlin waehrend einer Modenschau im Zelt auf der Strasse des 17. Juni Kleidung des Lab
EPAepa03295731 A model presents a creation at the Kaviar Gauche show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 04 July 2012. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2013 collections takes place from 04 to 07 July. EPA/MATTHIAS BALK