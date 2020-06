Modeschöpfer Ottavio Missoni gestorben

epa03692978 (FILE) A file picture dated shows Italian designers Ottavio Missoni (R) and his daughter Angela Missoni (L) greeting the audience at the end of the Missoni women's Fall-Winter 2011 pret-a-porter collection presentation at the Milano Moda Donna Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 27 February 2011. According to media reports, Ottavio Missoni, the co-founder of Missoni fashion company, has died at the age of 92 at his home in Sumirago, Italy, on 09 May 2013. EPA/MILO SCIAKY *** Local Caption *** 02605394

© Bild: APA/MILO SCIAKY