Tasche aus verschollenem Flugzeug entdeckt

The Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander aircraft YV-2615, which was reported missing on January 4, 2013, is pictured in this undated handout photo. Venezuelan air and sea rescue services were searching on Saturday for the plane, which was carrying fashion executive Vittorio Missoni, his wife and four others, after it went missing off the coast of Venezuela. The plane disappeared after taking off from the resort of Los Roques, an archipelago off the coast, the company said in a statement. REUTERS/Nacional Institute of Civil Aviation/Handout (VENEZUELA - Tags: TRANSPORT DISASTER FASHION) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© Bild: Reuters/HANDOUT