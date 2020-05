Stars im Oscar-Fieber

Anne Hathaway, nominated for best actress in a supporting role for "Les Miserables," left, and Steven Spielberg, nominated for best picture and best director for "Lincoln," attend the 85th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 4, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

© Bild: Deleted - 1832684