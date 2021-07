Markle getauft: Alles über die heimliche Zeremonie

Britain's Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby conducts a church service with Anglicans in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, April, 17, 2016. Welby recently learnt at the age of 60 that his father was not who he thought, but his father was another man who was Winston Churchill's private secretary. The Archbishop of Cantebury is the leader of the Church of England and the symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican Communion which includes Episcopal and Anglican churches in more than 165 countries.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

