Sisis Sommerurlaub: Hoschek überzeugt mit Leichtigkeit

epa04835021 German model Franziska Knuppe attends the runway show of Austrian designer Lena Hoschek during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 07 July 2015. The Spring/Summer 2016 collections are presented during the Berlin Fashion Week from 07 to 10 July. EPA/JOERG CARSTENSEN

© Bild: APA/EPA/JOERG CARSTENSEN