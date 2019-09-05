Kevin Spacey unterhielt Touristen in Sevilla und Rom

Startet der in Ungnade gefallene Hollywood-Star etwa mit einer zweiten Karriere als Kleinkünstler durch?
Präsent, laut und gut gelaunt schnappte sich Hollywood-Star Kevin Spacey (60) in den Straßen Sevillas eine Gitarre und legte los. Aus vollem Hals sang er für eine Gruppe Touristen "La Bamba", gemeinsam mit anderen Musikern.
So hat man den Schauspieler lange nicht (oder gar noch nie?) gesehen. Seit im Juli die erste Anklage wegen sexueller Belästigung fallen gelassen wurde, ist ihm offenbar nach feiern zumute.
Auch in Rom ließ er sich zu einer Kleinkunst-Einlage nicht zweimal bitten und rezitierte Anfang August im Hof eines Museums das Gedicht "Der Boxer" vom italienischen Schriftsteller Gabriele Tinti, das sich durchaus als metaphorische Interpretation von Spaceys derzeitiger Situation lesen lässt.
aus dem italienischen von David Graham
I have to go
again
even though
I’ve just come back
even if
I’m covered in blood
blood all over me
everywhere
that no one bothers
to wipe off
and yet they call me
still
the crowd cheers
the ref is impatient
my opponent awaits me
I feel deadened
every voice is far away
and yet I hear
I know
that this is the moment
that I have to go
it’s my job
at first I liked it
I couldn’t stop
it was my life
now no longer
I’m exhausted
worn out
I’m in pieces
how long
can my body last?
how many of those punches
can it take?
night is falling
I feel it
falling quickly
on me
my powers weaken
death will come
and be
the fatal wound
for me
the final defeat.
Dem Schauspieler scheint es nach seinem "Knock-Out" relativ gut zu gehen. Zumindest die "La Bamba"-Einlage wirkt bestens gelaunt und euphorisch. Allerdings wird gegen Spacey derzeit noch in London und Los Angeles ermittelt.