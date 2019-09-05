Kevin Spacey unterhielt Touristen in Sevilla und Rom

aus dem italienischen von David Graham

I have to go

again

even though

I’ve just come back

even if

I’m covered in blood

blood all over me

everywhere

that no one bothers

to wipe off

and yet they call me

still

the crowd cheers

the ref is impatient

my opponent awaits me

I feel deadened

every voice is far away

and yet I hear

I know

that this is the moment

that I have to go

it’s my job

at first I liked it

I couldn’t stop

it was my life

now no longer

I’m exhausted

worn out

I’m in pieces

how long

can my body last?

how many of those punches

can it take?

night is falling

I feel it

falling quickly

on me

my powers weaken

death will come

and be

the fatal wound

for me

the final defeat.