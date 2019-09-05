kurier.at
Suche
Anmelden

info

Kevin Spacey trug Gedichte vor.

© ANTONIA FALCONE via REUTERS

Stars
09/05/2019

Kevin Spacey unterhielt Touristen in Sevilla und Rom

Startet der in Ungnade gefallene Hollywood-Star etwa mit einer zweiten Karriere als Kleinkünstler durch?

Präsent, laut und gut gelaunt schnappte sich Hollywood-Star Kevin Spacey (60) in den Straßen Sevillas eine Gitarre und legte los. Aus vollem Hals sang er für eine Gruppe Touristen "La Bamba", gemeinsam mit anderen Musikern.

So hat man den Schauspieler lange nicht (oder gar noch nie?) gesehen. Seit im Juli die erste Anklage wegen sexueller Belästigung fallen gelassen wurde, ist ihm offenbar nach feiern zumute.

Auch in Rom ließ er sich zu einer Kleinkunst-Einlage nicht zweimal bitten und rezitierte Anfang August im Hof eines Museums das Gedicht "Der Boxer" vom italienischen Schriftsteller Gabriele Tinti, das sich durchaus als metaphorische Interpretation von Spaceys derzeitiger Situation lesen lässt.

The Boxer

aus dem italienischen von David Graham

I have to go

again

even though 

I’ve just come back

even if 

I’m covered in blood

blood all over me

everywhere

that no one bothers 

to wipe off

and yet they call me

still

the crowd cheers

the ref is impatient

my opponent awaits me

I feel deadened

every voice is far away 

and yet I hear 

I know 

that this is the moment 

that I have to go

it’s my job

at first I liked it

I couldn’t stop

it was my life

now no longer 

I’m exhausted

worn out

I’m in pieces

how long 

can my body last?

how many of those punches 

can it take?

night is falling

I feel it 

falling quickly

on me

my powers weaken

death will come

and be

the fatal wound

for me

the final defeat.

© Bild: ANTONIA FALCONE via REUTERS
© Bild: ANTONIA FALCONE via REUTERS
© Bild: ANTONIA FALCONE via REUTERS

Dem Schauspieler scheint es nach seinem "Knock-Out" relativ gut zu gehen. Zumindest die "La Bamba"-Einlage wirkt bestens gelaunt und euphorisch. Allerdings wird gegen Spacey derzeit noch in London und Los Angeles ermittelt.

( kurier.at, fln ) | Stand: 09/05/2019, 9:35

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren