Die Sängerin klagte gegen die Veröffentlichung. Das Video bekam bislang niemand zu Gesicht und soll in einem Safe gelagert sein. Vor kurzem stellte J.Lo das Verfahren ein, Noa will den Streifen noch immer veröffentlichen.

05/07/2012

Jennifer Lopez: Mehr Kinder wären "ein Segen"

Die Popdiva schwebt mit ihrem jungen Lover Casper Smart derzeit im siebten Himmel. Nun kann sie sich sogar weitere Kinder vorstellen.

von Lydia Kozich

