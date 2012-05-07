Jennifer Lopez: Mehr Kinder wären "ein Segen"

Die Popdiva schwebt mit ihrem jungen Lover Casper Smart derzeit im siebten Himmel. Nun kann sie sich sogar weitere Kinder vorstellen.
www.photopress.atAmerican Idol judges Jennifer Lopez, Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler arriving for tonights show in Hollywood, California on May 2, 2012.
EPAepa03113578 US singer Jennifer Lopez (R) attends the first day of parades of Carnival of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 19 February 2012. EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR
www.photopress.atAmerican Idol judge Jennifer Lopez arriving for tonights show at the CBS Studios in Hollywood, California on April 26, 2012.
dapdUS singer and actress Jennifer Lopez speaks during a recording in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2011. Lopez is in Peru to record some episodes of a reality show QViva! The Chosen. (Foto:Karel Navarro/AP/dapd)
sdf
www.pps.atEnrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez And Wisin Y Yandel announce their summer tour at a press conference. 01/05/2012
www.pps.atEnrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez And Wisin Y Yandel announce their summer tour at a press conference. 01/05/2012
www.photopress.atJennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias. Jennifer Lopez and Enrique Iglesias with Wisin and Yandel Summer 2012 Tour Press Conference held at Boulevard3.
EPAepa01482302 US Singer Jennifer Lopez (L) and Music Producer and Manager Benny Medina attend the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show at the Spring 2009 Mercedes-Benz fashion week in New York, USA, 08 September 2008. The fashion week is scheduled for 05 to 12 Septe
dapdJennifer Lopez walks backstage with Benny Medina during the 84th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Carlson/AP/dapd)
www.photopress.atAmerican Idol judges Jennifer Lopez, Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler getting ready for tonights show at the CBS Studios in Hollywood, California on April 25, 2012.
ReutersActress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrives to judge at an audition for her show "QViva: The Chosen" at the Ingleses beach in Montevideo, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff (URUGUAY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
sdf
sf
www.pps.atEnrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez And Wisin Y Yandel announce their summer tour at a press conference. 01/05/2012
sdf
sf