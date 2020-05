Herzogin Kate sagt Malta-Besuch ab

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, attend a remembrance ceremony, in Arromanches, France, Friday, June 6, 2014, as part of commemorations of the 70 anniversary of the D-Day landing. World leaders and veterans gathered by the beaches of Normandy on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two's D-Day landings. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, Pool)

© Bild: Deleted - 59862