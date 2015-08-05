Wer verdient in Hollywood am meisten?

Erstmals wurden auch Schauspieler berücksichtigt, die in diesem Jahr nicht in amerikanischen Filmen mitspielten. Daher landete der chinesische Actionheld Jackie Chan (61, "Rush Hour") mit geschätzten Einnahmen von 50 Millionen Dollar auf dem zweiten Platz.

Die Top 15

15. Chris Hemsworth 27 Millionen Dollar

15. Daniel Craig 27 Millionen Dollar

13. Channing Tatum 29 Millionen Dollar

13. Leonardo Di Caprio 29 Millionen Dollar

12. Johnny Depp 30 Millionen Dollar

11. Dwayne Johnson 31, 5 Millionen Dollar

10. Mark Wahlberg 32 Millionen Dollar

9. Akshay Kumar 32,5 Millionen Dollar

7. Salman Khan 33, 5 Millionen Dollar

7. Amitabh Bachchan 33,5 Millionen Dollar

6. Tom Cruise 40 Millionen Dollar

5. Adam Sandler 41 Millionen Dollar

4. Bradley Cooper 41,5 Millionen Dollar

3. Vin Diesel 47 Millionen Dollar

2. Jackie Chan 50 Millionen Dollar

1. Robert Downey Jr. 80 Millionen Dollar

Die bestbezahlten Schauspieler