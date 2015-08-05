Wer verdient in Hollywood am meisten?

Erstmals wurden auch Schauspieler berücksichtigt, die in diesem Jahr nicht in amerikanischen Filmen mitspielten. Daher landete der chinesische Actionheld Jackie Chan (61, "Rush Hour") mit geschätzten Einnahmen von 50 Millionen Dollar auf dem zweiten Platz.
15. Chris Hemsworth 27 Millionen Dollar
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky
FILE - This Sept. 2, 2013 file photo shows Spanish actress Elsa Pataky
, left, and her husband, Australian Chris Hemsworth
at the World Premiere of "Rush" at a central London
cinema in Leicester Square.
Hemsworth's publicist confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 20, that the couple are expecting their second child. They already have a daughter named India, who is 18 months. (Photo by Joel Ryan
/Invision/AP, File)
15. Daniel Craig 27 Millionen Dollar
Actor Daniel Craig waves at onlookers as he films …
Actor Daniel Craig waves at onlookers as he films a scene with Rory Kinnear, back obscured, on a canal for the new James Bond movie, "SPECTRE," in London, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014. Filming is underway on the next James Bond movie, "SPECTRE," despite the leak of a draft script in a huge hack of material from Sony Pictures. Daniel Craig and co-star Rory Kinnear took to a London canal in a speedboat on Tuesday for a waterborne sequence. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
13. Channing Tatum 29 Millionen Dollar
13. Leonardo Di Caprio 29 Millionen Dollar
Leonardo Di Caprio pose before Giorgio Armani's fa
U.S. actor Leonardo Di Caprio pose before Giorgio Armani's fashion show to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his career and to mark the opening of the Expo 2015 in Milan, April 30, 2015. The Milan Expo will open in the city on May 1, following the 2010 Shanghai Expo. Officials are counting on some 20 million visitors to the six month-long exhibition of products and technologies from around the world. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
12. Johnny Depp 30 Millionen Dollar
Johnny Depp
Actor Johnny Depp attends the premiere of the feature film "Mortdecai" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images)
11. Dwayne Johnson 31, 5 Millionen Dollar
Dwayne Johnson
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson as Hercules in a scene from "Hercules." (AP Photo/Paramount Pictures, Kerry Brown)
10. Mark Wahlberg 32 Millionen Dollar
Mark Wahlber out and about in LA
Mark Wahlberg wearing a LA tee-shirt in Los Angeles.
Mark Wahlberg
9. Akshay Kumar 32,5 Millionen Dollar
Akshay Kumar
India's Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attends the trailer launch of his upcoming movie ìBabyî in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014. The film is scheduled to release on Jan. 23. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
7. Salman Khan 33, 5 Millionen Dollar
Bollywood actor Salman Khan sings during the launc…
Bollywood actor Salman Khan sings during the launch of songs for his upcoming movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
7. Amitabh Bachchan 33,5 Millionen Dollar
Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan waves to fans after
Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan waves to fans after the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Ghandi in Parliament Square, London, March 14 , 2015. British sculptor, Philip Jackson, was commissioned to create the work, his previous pieces include statues of the Queen Mother and Bomber Command. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)
6. Tom Cruise 40 Millionen Dollar
Tom Cruise in Wien …
Tom Cruise in Wien
5. Adam Sandler 41 Millionen Dollar
Actor Sandler attends a news conference to promote
Actor Adam Sandler attends a news conference to promote the film "Men, Women & Children" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
4. Bradley Cooper 41,5 Millionen Dollar
bradley-cooper-768.jpg
3. Vin Diesel 47 Millionen Dollar
EPAepa02708664 US actor/cast member Vin Diesel attends the presentation of the movie Fast Five (Fast and Furious 5), in Rome, Italy, 29 April 2011. The movie by Taiwanese director Justin Lin opens in Italian theatres on 04 May. EPA/CLAUDIO PERI
2. Jackie Chan 50 Millionen Dollar
Jackie Chan,
Actors Jackie Chan gestures at the press conference for the film 'Little Big Soldier' during the International Film Festival Berlinale in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
1. Robert Downey Jr. 80 Millionen Dollar
REUTERSCast member Robert Downey Jr. poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvels Ave Avengers" inlywood, Cd, California April 201EUTEEUTERS/Danny Moloshok (Uk (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT PROFILE)
Die bestbezahlten Schauspieler
Die Schätzungen des Wirtschaftsmagazins basieren auf Daten des Marktforschungsunternehmens "Nielsen" und von zwei Film-Webseiten, sowie auf Befragungen von Agenten, Managern, Anwälten und den Schauspielern selbst. In dieser jährlich erscheinenden Liste werden nur männliche Darsteller berücksichtigt.