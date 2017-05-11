US-Präsident Donald Trump hat den Chef der Bundespolizei FBI James Comey mit sofortiger Wirkung entlassen. Die unerwartete Entscheidung stieß nicht nur auf die Kritik der oppositionellen Demokraten und republikanischer Politiker (kurier.at berichtete). Auch in Hollywood sorgt Comeys Entlassung für Unmut.

Trump feuert FBI-Chef

James Comeys Behörde führt die Ermittlungen wegen möglicher Russlandkontakte von Trumps Team und galt deswegen eigentlich so gut wie unantastbar. Trump ließ in einer Mitteilung verlautbaren, dass er auf Empfehlungen von von Justizminister Jeff Sessions und des stellvertretenden Generalbundesanwalts Rod Rosenstein reagiere.

"Gleichwohl stimme ich völlig mit dem Justizministerium überein, dass Sie nicht in der Lage sind, das FBI zu führen", schreibt Trump und fordert, dass ein neuer Direktor für die Bundespolizei gefunden werde.

Foto: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Kritik aus Hollywood

Viele Stars reagieren geschockt auf die überraschende Entlassung des FBI-Chefs - darunter unter auch Schauspielerin Alyssa Milano, Sänger John Legend, Komiker Jim Carrey, Popstar Cher und Talkshow-Moderator Andy Cohen.

HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: he saw Cynthia rip up Nene's friendship contract and thinks he can do the same thing https://t.co/91OaMWRsl3 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) 9. Mai 2017

Impeach him — John Legend (@johnlegend) 9. Mai 2017

We are to trust that whomever you hire to replace Comey will lead a fair nonpartisan investigation into your collusion with Russia, @POTUS? https://t.co/NiqeIYzMRK — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 9. Mai 2017

TRUMP FIRES COMEY! ABSOLUTE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE! ABSOLUTE EVIL! ?8^¥ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 9. Mai 2017

COMEY FIRED! Dirty, corrupt things afoot. The truth will all come out. The unraveling continues... Hold the election over. Dirty. Corrupt. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) 9. Mai 2017

Donald Trump definitely has syphillis!! Who would act like this? Nixon must have had syphillis too! @MitchMcConnell you better wake up — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 9. Mai 2017

Strolling into the brand-new FEDERAL BUREAU OF IVANKA like pic.twitter.com/wNtZdBdoPX — Ira Madison III (@ira) 9. Mai 2017

TRUMP SAYS 1 OF THE REASONS HE FIRED FBI DIRECTOR COMEY IS

BECAUSE OF WHAT HE DID 2

HILLARY CLINTON.GOD,HE IS A

A GUTLESS,LYING,TRAITOR ‼️ — Cher (@cher) 9. Mai 2017

TRUMP WILL GO 2JAIL‼️HES GUILTY AS GEN FLYNN‼️TRUMPS A TRAITOR,WHO IS GETS????FROM RUSSIA‼️FOLLOW THE????‼️????‘S A LYING ????#MANCHURIANCANDIDATE — Cher (@cher) 9. Mai 2017

So will Tiffany be going to law school while she's running the FBI? Pace yourself, girl! — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) 9. Mai 2017