Trump: Stars schockiert über Kündigung von FBI-Chef
Auch in Hollywood äußert man wegen der Entlassung von FBI-Chef James Comey heftige Kritik.
US-Präsident Donald Trump hat den Chef der Bundespolizei FBI James Comey mit sofortiger Wirkung entlassen. Die unerwartete Entscheidung stieß nicht nur auf die Kritik der oppositionellen Demokraten und republikanischer Politiker (kurier.at berichtete). Auch in Hollywood sorgt Comeys Entlassung für Unmut.
Trump feuert FBI-Chef
James Comeys Behörde führt die Ermittlungen wegen möglicher Russlandkontakte von Trumps Team und galt deswegen eigentlich so gut wie unantastbar. Trump ließ in einer Mitteilung verlautbaren, dass er auf Empfehlungen von von Justizminister Jeff Sessions und des stellvertretenden Generalbundesanwalts Rod Rosenstein reagiere.
"Gleichwohl stimme ich völlig mit dem Justizministerium überein, dass Sie nicht in der Lage sind, das FBI zu führen", schreibt Trump und fordert, dass ein neuer Direktor für die Bundespolizei gefunden werde.
Kritik aus Hollywood
Viele Stars reagieren geschockt auf die überraschende Entlassung des FBI-Chefs - darunter unter auch Schauspielerin Alyssa Milano, Sänger John Legend, Komiker Jim Carrey, Popstar Cher und Talkshow-Moderator Andy Cohen.
HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: he saw Cynthia rip up Nene's friendship contract and thinks he can do the same thing https://t.co/91OaMWRsl3— Andy Cohen (@Andy) 9. Mai 2017
Impeach him— John Legend (@johnlegend) 9. Mai 2017
We are to trust that whomever you hire to replace Comey will lead a fair nonpartisan investigation into your collusion with Russia, @POTUS? https://t.co/NiqeIYzMRK— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 9. Mai 2017
TRUMP FIRES COMEY! ABSOLUTE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE! ABSOLUTE EVIL! ?8^¥— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 9. Mai 2017
COMEY FIRED! Dirty, corrupt things afoot. The truth will all come out. The unraveling continues... Hold the election over. Dirty. Corrupt.— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) 9. Mai 2017
Donald Trump definitely has syphillis!! Who would act like this? Nixon must have had syphillis too! @MitchMcConnell you better wake up— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 9. Mai 2017
Strolling into the brand-new FEDERAL BUREAU OF IVANKA like pic.twitter.com/wNtZdBdoPX— Ira Madison III (@ira) 9. Mai 2017
TRUMP SAYS 1 OF THE REASONS HE FIRED FBI DIRECTOR COMEY IS— Cher (@cher) 9. Mai 2017
BECAUSE OF WHAT HE DID 2
HILLARY CLINTON.GOD,HE IS A
A GUTLESS,LYING,TRAITOR ‼️
TRUMP WILL GO 2JAIL‼️HES GUILTY AS GEN FLYNN‼️TRUMPS A TRAITOR,WHO IS GETS????FROM RUSSIA‼️FOLLOW THE????‼️????‘S A LYING ????#MANCHURIANCANDIDATE— Cher (@cher) 9. Mai 2017
So will Tiffany be going to law school while she's running the FBI? Pace yourself, girl!— Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) 9. Mai 2017
#COMEY This is absolutely OUTRAGEOUS!!! The Head of an IMPARTIAL agcy was FIRED bc he was uncovering corruption in the WH! #????????????????????????????????????— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) 9. Mai 2017