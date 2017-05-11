Trump: Stars schockiert über Kündigung von FBI-Chef

Auch in Hollywood äußert man wegen der Entlassung von FBI-Chef James Comey heftige Kritik.

US-Präsident Donald Trump hat den Chef der Bundespolizei FBI James Comey mit sofortiger Wirkung entlassen. Die unerwartete Entscheidung stieß nicht nur auf die Kritik der oppositionellen Demokraten und republikanischer Politiker (kurier.at berichtete). Auch in Hollywood sorgt Comeys Entlassung für Unmut.

Trump feuert FBI-Chef

James Comeys Behörde führt die Ermittlungen wegen möglicher Russlandkontakte von Trumps Team und galt deswegen eigentlich so gut wie unantastbar. Trump ließ in einer Mitteilung verlautbaren, dass er auf Empfehlungen von von Justizminister Jeff Sessions und des stellvertretenden Generalbundesanwalts Rod Rosenstein reagiere.

"Gleichwohl stimme ich völlig mit dem Justizministerium überein, dass Sie nicht in der Lage sind, das FBI zu führen", schreibt Trump und fordert, dass ein neuer Direktor für die Bundespolizei gefunden werde.

Kritik aus Hollywood

Viele Stars reagieren geschockt auf die überraschende Entlassung des FBI-Chefs - darunter unter auch Schauspielerin Alyssa Milano, Sänger John Legend, Komiker Jim Carrey, Popstar Cher und Talkshow-Moderator Andy Cohen.

