Die Playboy-Wiederholungstäterinnen

20 Jahre nach ihrem ersten Auftritt im Männermagazin erprobt sich Jenny McCarthy nochmals als "Playmate". Wir zeigen ihnen, wer es sonst mehrmals geschafft hat.
Jenny McCarthy auf dem Playboy-Cover
Actress Jenny McCarthy arrives at the premiere of her movie "Dirove" 34; at the Arclight The in Angeles, California nia September 19, 2005. 05. REUTERS/Michael Buckner
APUS show host Jenny McCarthy is all smiles as she arrives at the Filaforum, near Milan to present the MTV Europe music awards ceremony Thursday, November 12, 1998. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
APJim Carrey, left, and Jenny McCarthy arrive at the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery 2009 Visionary Ball in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009. Carrey was honored at the event. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Jenny McCarthy
EPAepa01166848 A Christies auction house employee holds up the first ever issue of Playboy magazine, 1953, that features Marilyn Monroe on the cover in London, Britain, 07 November 2007. Christies will be auctioning some 200 lots of film and celebrity mem
EPAepa01166850 A Christies auction house employee holds up the first ever issue of Playboy magazine, 1953, that features Marilyn Monroe on the cover in London, Britain, 07 November 2007. Christies will be auctioning some 200 lots of film and celebrity mem
Pamela Anderson auf dem Playbol-Cover
Pamela Anderson auf dem Playbol-Cover
Anna Nicole Smith
Anna Nicole Smith
Famous US model/actress Cindy Crawford wears a blue-jeans and a transparent stripped top designed by Swish Jeans, during the presentation of the Spring/Summer 1998 collection at the Milan Fashion Shows, here 02 October. The shows of Italian fashion design
playboy
playboy
Carmen Electra auf dem Cover des Playboy.
APActress Carmen Electra displays an issue of Playboy magazine, which has an article and photos on her during a press conference promoting the film "Starsky & Hut34; MondMonday April 12, 2004, in Mexico City. The film, in which she appears, opens Friday A
playboy
Playboy Covers