Schauspieler Chris Pratt polarisiert mit einem neuen Hobby: Auf seiner Farm züchtet er nach eigenen Worten Lämmer - und beschreibt auf Instagram genüsslich, wie gerne er deren Fleisch isst. "Es sind die glücklichsten Lämmer auf der Welt. Sie sind so süß und am nächsten Tag wachen sie tot auf und sind in meinem Kühlschrank", so Pratt in einem Video, das er Anfang der Woche veröffentlich hat.

Die Reaktionen fallen unterschiedlich aus: In den Kommentaren streiten sich überzeugte Vegetarier und Tierschützer mit Anhängern der Fleischfraktion.

In dem Video, das mittlerweile mehr als 3,6 Millionen Mal angeklickt wurde, sagte Pratt mit Blick an Vegetarier gerichtet: "Ich will nicht unsensibel sein, aber ich hatte ein wunderbares Lamm-Mittagessen." Außerdem postete der 38-Jährige ein Foto, das einen ganzen Tisch voll mit dem rohem Fleisch eines Lamms zeigt. Das Tier habe ein sehr gutes Leben gehabt, schrieb Pratt dazu. "Es wurde gehegt, geschoren, seine Hufe behandelt, entwurmt, es waren keine Antibiotika nötig."