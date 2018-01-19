Chris Pratt: Shitstorm für Lammfleisch-Liebe
"Sie sind so süß und am nächsten Tag wachen sie tot auf und sind in meinem Kühlschrank", sagte der Schauspieler in einem Video.
Schauspieler Chris Pratt polarisiert mit einem neuen Hobby: Auf seiner Farm züchtet er nach eigenen Worten Lämmer - und beschreibt auf Instagram genüsslich, wie gerne er deren Fleisch isst. "Es sind die glücklichsten Lämmer auf der Welt. Sie sind so süß und am nächsten Tag wachen sie tot auf und sind in meinem Kühlschrank", so Pratt in einem Video, das er Anfang der Woche veröffentlich hat.
Die Reaktionen fallen unterschiedlich aus: In den Kommentaren streiten sich überzeugte Vegetarier und Tierschützer mit Anhängern der Fleischfraktion.
#whatsmysnack ?? LAMB SON! I’m excited to get back into posting stuff to social media after a much needed hiatus. Here’s what to expect: #videos #pictures #workouts #farmlife #michelobultra (I’m doing a commercial for them for the Super Bowl) #JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom #Avengers #InfinityWar #jokes #inspirationalquotes #bible What not to expect: #politics #DPicks Be kind. See you very soon.
In dem Video, das mittlerweile mehr als 3,6 Millionen Mal angeklickt wurde, sagte Pratt mit Blick an Vegetarier gerichtet: "Ich will nicht unsensibel sein, aber ich hatte ein wunderbares Lamm-Mittagessen." Außerdem postete der 38-Jährige ein Foto, das einen ganzen Tisch voll mit dem rohem Fleisch eines Lamms zeigt. Das Tier habe ein sehr gutes Leben gehabt, schrieb Pratt dazu. "Es wurde gehegt, geschoren, seine Hufe behandelt, entwurmt, es waren keine Antibiotika nötig."
Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month. His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de wormed, no antibiotics necessary. Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Trauma Free. Just a touch of a usda certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don’t even notice. It’s like unplugging a tv. Then Wocka my butcher works his magic. Right now the meat is for friends, family and gifts. Soon though it may be available to my followers as we test recipes and open up to market. Gotta get some things dialed in first. I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and jack loves it! You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that.