05/16/2012

Carey & Cannon: 21.000 Dollar für Schuhe

Spendabel oder verrückt: Nick Cannon ersteigerte um 21.000 US-Dollar ein Paar Schuhe.

von Lydia Kozich

| Stand: 05/16/2012, 17:04