Bestätigt: Jennifer Aniston lässt sich scheiden
Scheidungsgerüchte bei Justin Theroux und Jennifer Aniston machten schon seit einigen Wochen die Runde. Jetzt gibt es ein offizielles Statement.
Wenn es nach US-Klatschblättern geht, dann sollen Hollywood-Darling Jennifer Aniston und Schauspieler Justin Theroux schon seit mehreren Monaten getrennte Wege gehen. Immer lauter wurden die Scheidungsgerüchte, die aber ohnehin schon seit langem kursieren.
Und jetzt gibt es auch das offizielle Statement von Aniston. Sie haben sich Ende 2017 tatsächlich "reif und liebevoll getrennt", so die Presseaussendung. "Was auch immer über uns erzählt wird, stammt nicht von uns direkt und ist die Fantasie von einem anderen."
Und weiter: "Wir sind zwei beste Freunde, die sich entschieden haben, als Paar getrennte Wege zu gehen, freuen uns aber auf die Fortsetzung unserer geschätzten Freundschaft."
Soloauftritt bei Globes
Das Paar, das 2015 im kleinen Kreis geheiratet hat, hat sich seit fünf Monaten auf keinem Event mehr zusammen gezeigt. Zu der Golden Globe Verleihung im Jänner war Jennifer bereits alleine gekommen. Damals wurde schon leise über eine Krise bei dem sieben Jahre liierten Paar gemunkelt. Denn auf derart große Veranstaltungen hatte sie Justin bislang immer begleitet.
Foto: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Geburtstag ohne Justin - dankt Freundinnen
Und auch ihren 49. Geburtstag am 11. Februar feierte sie nur mit ihren Freundinnen, von Theroux war keine Spur. Auf Instagram bedankte sie sich bei ihnen und bei ihren Fans für die Unterstützung in all den Jahren, nicht aber bei ihrem nun baldigen Ex-Mann.
Den vergisst sie sonst jedoch nie zu erwähnen. Jen war es immer immens wichtig, Justin genug Aufmerksamkeit zu schenken, so ihre Freunde. Damit wollte sie die Tatsache kompensieren, dass sie viel bekannter ist als ihr Mann, der immer schwerer mit ihrer Popularität zurecht gekommen sein kommen soll.
Er hat sie verlassen und lebt in New York
"Es ist vorbei", erklärte ein angeblicher Insider schon vor einigen Tagen einem US-Magazin. "Justin hat Jen vor drei Monaten verlassen. Er verbringt die meiste Zeit in seiner Wohnung in Greenwich Village". Dass seine Liebe zu New York schon immer ein Problem in der Beziehung war, davon sprachen schon vor Jahren mehrere Bekannte des Paares.
Theroux wolle im Big Apple in seinem Apartment ein cooles Szeneleben führen, sie dagegen liebt ihr Leben in Los Angeles in ihrer durchgestylten Designer-Villa mit ihren Freunden.
Sie ist ein Kontrollfreak
Außerdem könne sie nicht spontan sein und plane ihren Alltag bis ins Detail, was Justin gar nicht möge, so Quellen. Auf Dauer soll dieser Unterschied durchaus Probleme gemacht haben. Aniston gab schon in einem Interview zu: "Ich weiß gerne vorher, worauf ich mich einlasse. Sprechen wir es ruhig offen aus: Ich bin ein richtiger Kontrollfreak."
Aber: Gemeinsame Fotostrecke in Magazin
Zu einem schlechten Zeitpunkt kommt jetzt aber eine große Fotostrecke, die Aniston dem Magazin Architecural Digest in ihrer neu eingerichteten Villa gewährt hat. Mit dabei ist auch noch Justin, über den sie in dem Interview sagt: "Ich schaue mich in meinem Haus um, sehe meinen Mann und meine Hunde und denke mir: Hier möchte ich sein und nirgendwo anders."
Vor wie langer Zeit diese Story bereits entstanden ist, ist nicht klar. In der Regel gibt es einige Monate Vorlaufzeit für solch aufwendige Geschichten.
Übrigens sind Jennifer Aniston und ihr erster Ex-Mann Brad Pitt nun erstmals wieder zeitgleich Single, nachdem er Jen 2004 für Angelina Jolie sitzen hat lassen, die sich 2016 jedoch von ihm getrennt hat. Angeblich haben Aniston und Pitt seither wieder sporadisch Kontakt zueinander.
High above Los Angeles, actress Jennifer Aniston crafts a scene of pure domestic bliss with husband Justin Theroux, a spectacular midcentury house, and a trio of very happy dogs. Get the first look inside our March cover story through the #linkinbio Portrait by @alexilubomirski; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; interior styling by @lawrenhowell; fashion styling by Ryan Hastings
The desk in Jennifer Aniston’s home office positively radiates authority. “I feel extremely powerful when I sit at that desk—so powerful, in fact, that I’m almost never there,” the actress jokes. Instead, Aniston prefers to work at the relatively modest computer setup in the light-filled kitchen of the home she shares with her husband, actor and screenwriter @justintheroux, and their three dogs. “It’s much cozier,” she explains, “and I’m all about cozy.” Aniston describes the centuries-spanning decor of the newly completed home as “Old World meets New World,” a polyglot mix of hand-painted wallpaper and midcentury furniture, silk rugs and polished concrete, antique Japanese screens and Abstract Expressionist paintings. Shop the look of their home through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell
Jennifer Aniston is a serial home renovator: “If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” she says. But for all of her design experience, learning how to combine her vision with another person’s—one who is not a trained designer, that is— in her latest residential project was a new one. “[My husband] @justintheroux definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” Aniston explains. “For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.” Read more about completing their Bel Air property through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell
Although Jennifer Aniston’s career remains as big as ever (next up she plays a former beauty-pageant queen in the indie comedy Dumplin’), the life and home she has built keep her priorities in order. “There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I’m becoming more particular about the projects I take,” she says. “I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.” Sundays at the Aniston-Theroux home are reserved for cooking and frolicking by the pool with friends, children, and dogs. “We put out a mean taco bar, and the chili’s pretty good in the colder months,” the actress says. Get a closer look at their home through the #linkinbio Photo by @tycole; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus