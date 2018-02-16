Wenn es nach US-Klatschblättern geht, dann sollen Hollywood-Darling Jennifer Aniston und Schauspieler Justin Theroux schon seit mehreren Monaten getrennte Wege gehen. Immer lauter wurden die Scheidungsgerüchte, die aber ohnehin schon seit langem kursieren.

Und jetzt gibt es auch das offizielle Statement von Aniston. Sie haben sich Ende 2017 tatsächlich "reif und liebevoll getrennt", so die Presseaussendung. "Was auch immer über uns erzählt wird, stammt nicht von uns direkt und ist die Fantasie von einem anderen."

Und weiter: "Wir sind zwei beste Freunde, die sich entschieden haben, als Paar getrennte Wege zu gehen, freuen uns aber auf die Fortsetzung unserer geschätzten Freundschaft."

Soloauftritt bei Globes

Das Paar, das 2015 im kleinen Kreis geheiratet hat, hat sich seit fünf Monaten auf keinem Event mehr zusammen gezeigt. Zu der Golden Globe Verleihung im Jänner war Jennifer bereits alleine gekommen. Damals wurde schon leise über eine Krise bei dem sieben Jahre liierten Paar gemunkelt. Denn auf derart große Veranstaltungen hatte sie Justin bislang immer begleitet.

Foto: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Geburtstag ohne Justin - dankt Freundinnen

Und auch ihren 49. Geburtstag am 11. Februar feierte sie nur mit ihren Freundinnen, von Theroux war keine Spur. Auf Instagram bedankte sie sich bei ihnen und bei ihren Fans für die Unterstützung in all den Jahren, nicht aber bei ihrem nun baldigen Ex-Mann.

Den vergisst sie sonst jedoch nie zu erwähnen. Jen war es immer immens wichtig, Justin genug Aufmerksamkeit zu schenken, so ihre Freunde. Damit wollte sie die Tatsache kompensieren, dass sie viel bekannter ist als ihr Mann, der immer schwerer mit ihrer Popularität zurecht gekommen sein kommen soll.

Er hat sie verlassen und lebt in New York

"Es ist vorbei", erklärte ein angeblicher Insider schon vor einigen Tagen einem US-Magazin. "Justin hat Jen vor drei Monaten verlassen. Er verbringt die meiste Zeit in seiner Wohnung in Greenwich Village". Dass seine Liebe zu New York schon immer ein Problem in der Beziehung war, davon sprachen schon vor Jahren mehrere Bekannte des Paares.

Theroux wolle im Big Apple in seinem Apartment ein cooles Szeneleben führen, sie dagegen liebt ihr Leben in Los Angeles in ihrer durchgestylten Designer-Villa mit ihren Freunden.

Foto: pps.at

Sie ist ein Kontrollfreak

Außerdem könne sie nicht spontan sein und plane ihren Alltag bis ins Detail, was Justin gar nicht möge, so Quellen. Auf Dauer soll dieser Unterschied durchaus Probleme gemacht haben. Aniston gab schon in einem Interview zu: "Ich weiß gerne vorher, worauf ich mich einlasse. Sprechen wir es ruhig offen aus: Ich bin ein richtiger Kontrollfreak."

Aber: Gemeinsame Fotostrecke in Magazin

Zu einem schlechten Zeitpunkt kommt jetzt aber eine große Fotostrecke, die Aniston dem Magazin Architecural Digest in ihrer neu eingerichteten Villa gewährt hat. Mit dabei ist auch noch Justin, über den sie in dem Interview sagt: "Ich schaue mich in meinem Haus um, sehe meinen Mann und meine Hunde und denke mir: Hier möchte ich sein und nirgendwo anders."

Vor wie langer Zeit diese Story bereits entstanden ist, ist nicht klar. In der Regel gibt es einige Monate Vorlaufzeit für solch aufwendige Geschichten.

Übrigens sind Jennifer Aniston und ihr erster Ex-Mann Brad Pitt nun erstmals wieder zeitgleich Single, nachdem er Jen 2004 für Angelina Jolie sitzen hat lassen, die sich 2016 jedoch von ihm getrennt hat. Angeblich haben Aniston und Pitt seither wieder sporadisch Kontakt zueinander.