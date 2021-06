Belgien: Ein tränenreicher Thronwechsel

epa03795512 Queen Paola of Belgium (R) and Princess Mathilde of Belgium (L) react during the Abdication ceremony of King Albert II of Belgium (not pictured) held at the Royal Palace, in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2013. King Albert II of Belgium in an official act on 21 July signed his abdication to leave the Belgian throne to his eldest son who becomes King Philippe of Belgium. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

© Bild: APA/JULIEN WARNAND