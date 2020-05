Olympische Spiele im Big-Brother-Container

Russian Cossacks, who started regular patrols within the city in the wake of recent suicide attacks, line up in front of a policeman to receive instructions before patrolling streets in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, January 4, 2014. According to local media, over 400 Cossacks arrived at Sochi on January 9 to provide security for athletes, foreign delegations and tourists, following the two recent suicide bomb attacks in Volgograd. Cossacks, the descendants of settlers in Southern Russia and Siberia, help maintain law and order in Russian cities by assisting local police in patrols and checking of identification documents and luggage. Picture taken January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko (RUSSIA - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY SPORT OLYMPICS)

