Die Hoch-Zeit nach der Trennung

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2013 file photo, United States team player Tiger Woods, right, smiles with girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, after the U.S. team won the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Vonn is working her way back from a second right knee operation that kept her from skiing at the Sochi Olympics. Woods is recovering from surgery to relieve pain from a pinched nerve in his back that caused him to miss the Masters. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

© Bild: Deleted - 992190