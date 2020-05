Der Deutsche Thomas Bach ist neuer IOC-Präsident

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Jacques Rogge (L) attends the board session in Buenos Aires September 8, 2013. The International Olympic Committee will vote to including one additional sport to the program of the 2020 and 2024 Games. Wrestling won back its spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after beating bids from rivals squash and baseball/softball in an International Olympic Committee vote on Sunday. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

© Bild: Reuters/MARCOS BRINDICCI