Erblasten im Zeichen der Ringe

FILE - The six International Olympic Committee presidential candidates are shown in these file photos. They are, from left, Thomas Bach of Germany, Ng Ser Miang of Singapore, finance commission chairman Richard Carrion of Puerto Rico, amateur boxing association head C.K. Wu of Taiwan, former pole vaulter Sergei Bubka of Ukraine and rowing federation chief Denis Oswald of Switzerland. Rarely, if ever, has so much been on the line at a single Olympic meeting. When IOC members gather next week in Buenos Aires, Argentina, they will be faced with three decisions that will shape the direction of the Olympic movement for the next decade. At stake: Choosing the host city of the 2020 Olympics, electing a new IOC president to succeed Jacques Rogge and selecting one sport to add to the 2020 program.(AP Photo/File)

