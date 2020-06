Österreich gegen Tunesien mit hart erkämpftem 25:25

epa04569758 Austria's Robert Weber is comforted by goalkeeper Thomas Bauer after the Qatar 2015 24th Men's Handball World Championship match between between Austria and Tunisia at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena in Al Sadd, Doha, Qatar, 19 January 2015. Qatar 2015 via epa/Gjorgji Licovski Qatar 2015 via epa/Gjorgji Licovski Editorial Use Only/No Commercial Sales

