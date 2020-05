Zico feiert seinen 60er

epa03605382 (FILE) A file picture dated 09 September 2012 shows Iraqi national soccer team's Brazilian head coach Zico leading his team's training session in Tokyo, Japan. Arthur Antunes Coimbra, better known as Zico, who was born on 03 March 1953 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will celebrate his 60th birthday on 03 March 2013. Zico, who played in three FIFA Soccer World Cups, is considered as one of the most skilled soccer players in the world and one of history's greatest playmakers and free kick specialists. Zico, who is often called the 'White Pele', scored 52 goals in 72 international matches for Brazil and was chosen Player of the Year in 1981 and 1983. He won the Asian Cup 2004 as coach of the Japanese national team. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

