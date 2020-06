Klein beschert Stuttgart das Gold-Tor

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben (R) celebrate after Robbern scored a goal during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Freibrug in Munich December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GERMANY - Tags: SOCCER SPORT) DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050.

© Bild: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER