EM-Quali: Hakenkreuz im Rasen eingebrannt

Police officers are seen on a pitch where the faint pattern of a swastika (L) is seen after the game between Croatia against Italy in Euro 2016 Group H qualifying soccer match at the Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia, June 12, 2015. Croatia's 1-1 Euro 2016 qualifying draw at home to Italy was marred by a racist incident when a swastika cross appeared on the pitch in a match played behind closed doors on Friday. Imprinted into the grass of the Poljud stadium, the swastika was noticeable in the first half of the Group H fixture played without any fans present after the Croatians had been given a one-match ban for prior offences. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

© Bild: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC