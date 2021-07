Chapecoense gewinnt Hinspiel im Südamerika-Supercupfinale

Survivors of the November 28, 2016 plane crash in Colombia that killed most of the Chapecoense football team, (L-R) Helio Hermito Zampier Neto, Alan Ruschel, Jakson Follmann and Rafael Henzel, stand before a time capsule - to be installed as a monument in Colombia and opened in 43 years, the present age of the club - in the Arena Conda stadium ahead of the Recopa Sudamericana 2017 football match between Colombia's Atletico Nacional and Brazil's Chapecoense, in Chapeco, Santa Catarina, southern Brazil, on April 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NELSON ALMEIDA

© Bild: APA/AFP/NELSON ALMEIDA