Fahne mit Folgen: Eine Drohne brachte Gewalt

Stefan Mitrovic of Serbia grabs a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, that was flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. The politically-sensitive Euro 2016 qualifier between Serbia and Albania was abandoned on Tuesday following a brawl between players from both sides after a flag stunt. The Group I game was interrupted when the flag was flown over the terraces and pitch by what appeared to be a remote controlled mini drone near the end of the first half. Mitrovic eventually grabbed the flag at the Partizan stadium, prompting an angry reaction from Albanian players and an unsightly melee ensued. Riot police then moved in when around a dozen fans invaded the pitch and players retreated into the tunnel as flares were thrown from the terraces. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

