Atlético Madrid, der Klub, der Leiden schafft

Angry Atletico fans shout insults at the players and press during a league soccer match against Sevilla in Madrid Saturday May 13, 2000. The fans shouted insults at the players, threw oranges and ripped up seats during Atletico's last home match before they are relegated to the 2nd division along with Sevilla. The banner reads "Guilty' in refenence to the players. The game ended in a 1-1- draw. (AP Photo/Paul White)

© Bild: Deleted - 1789542