Die perfekte Welle der Surfer

** FOR USE WITH YEAR END AS DESIRED--FILE ** Flyn Novak, of Haleiwa, Hawaii, takes a flying leap as he wipes on a huge wave during the third round of the Monster Energy Pipeline Pro, at the Banzai Pipeline in Haleiwa, Hawii, on the North Shore of Oahu, in this Feb. 6, 2007, file photo. The contest is one of the most dangerous on the surfing circuit. Novak advanced through Round 3 and Round 4. One more day of competition will be held Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Carol Cunningham, file)

