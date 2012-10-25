Beckhams und andere Stars beim Basketball
Das Glamour-Paar Victoria und David Beckham sind Dauergäste im Staples Center, der Spielstätte der Los Angeles Lakers.
dapdDavid Beckham and his wife Victoria watch the first half of a NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 1, 2012. (Foto:Chris Carlson/AP/dapd)
A combination picture shows soccer star David Beckham sitting courtside with his wife Victoria during Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers against Denver Nuggets NBA Western Conference quarter-final basketball playoff game in Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Galaxy soccer star David Beckham sits with his wife Victoria as they watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference final basketball playoff series in Los Angeles in this May 23, 20
A file picture dated 30 October 2009 shows David and Victoria Beckham attending a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers with their children Romeo and Cruz second half at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Californ
David Beckham laughs with his son Cruz, 7, during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, April 15, 2012, in Los Angeles.
APSoccer star David Beckham sits with his son, Brooklyn, as they watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in their NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 93-83. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
APMiami Heat forward LeBron James, left, shakes hands with soccer star David Beckham as he sits with his son, Brooklyn, second from right, during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, March 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. At right is act
REUTERSBritish soccer star David Beckham (L) shakes hands with Academy Awards winning actor Christoph Waltz as they meet court side at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semi-final playoff series in Los Ang
REUTERSSinger Justin Bieber (L) of Canada chats to soccer player David Beckham during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BAS
REUTERSActor Denzel Washington (L) and soccer star David Beckham chat during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL E
REUTERSSoccer star David Beckham (R) greets actors Zac Efron (L) and Vanessa Hudgens as they watch the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, December 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES)
APSoccer star David Beckham, left, talks with singer Marc Anthony during the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2008 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
REUTERSSoccer star David Beckham (L) and actor David Arquette watch the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, December 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES)
REUTERSBritish soccer player David Beckham (L) sits court side next to Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis during Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference final playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles May 27,
EPAepa02113143 UK celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and soccer star David Beckham sit court side for the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA , 11 April 2010. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT
REUTERSLos Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (R) shakes hands with singer Marc Anthony (L) and soccer star David Beckham after the Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, November 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UN
