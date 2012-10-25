kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Prominenz im Publikum
10/25/2012

Beckhams und andere Stars beim Basketball

Das Glamour-Paar Victoria und David Beckham sind Dauergäste im Staples Center, der Spielstätte der Los Angeles Lakers.

von Mirad Odobasic

© Bild: dapd

dapdDavid Beckham and his wife Victoria watch the first half of a NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 1, 2012. (Foto:Chris Carlson/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd

dapdDavid Beckham and his wife Victoria watch the first half of a NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 1, 2012. (Foto:Chris Carlson/AP/dapd)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA combination picture shows soccer star David Beckham sitting courtside with his wife Victoria during Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers against Denver Nuggets NBA Western Conference quarter-final basketball playoff game in Los Angeles, California Ma

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSLos Angeles Galaxy soccer star David Beckham sits with his wife Victoria as they watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference final basketball playoff series in Los Angeles in this May 23, 20

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02521788 (FILE) A file picture dated 30 October 2009 shows David and Victoria Beckham attending a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers with their children Romeo and Cruz second half at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Californ

© Bild: Deleted - 2024772

David Beckham laughs with his son Cruz, 7, during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, April 15, 2012, in Los Angeles.

© Bild: Deleted - 2024778

APSoccer star David Beckham sits with his son, Brooklyn, as they watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in their NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 93-83. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

© Bild: Deleted - 2024784

APMiami Heat forward LeBron James, left, shakes hands with soccer star David Beckham as he sits with his son, Brooklyn, second from right, during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, March 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. At right is act

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSBritish soccer star David Beckham (L) shakes hands with Academy Awards winning actor Christoph Waltz as they meet court side at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semi-final playoff series in Los Ang

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSinger Justin Bieber (L) of Canada chats to soccer player David Beckham during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BAS

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSActor Denzel Washington (L) and soccer star David Beckham chat during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL E

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSoccer star David Beckham (R) greets actors Zac Efron (L) and Vanessa Hudgens as they watch the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, December 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES)

© Bild: Deleted - 2024814

APSoccer star David Beckham, left, talks with singer Marc Anthony during the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2008 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSSoccer star David Beckham (L) and actor David Arquette watch the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, December 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSBritish soccer player David Beckham (L) sits court side next to Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis during Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference final playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles May 27,

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02113143 UK celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and soccer star David Beckham sit court side for the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA , 11 April 2010. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSLos Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (R) shakes hands with singer Marc Anthony (L) and soccer star David Beckham after the Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, November 5, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UN

© Bild: reuters

lakersstars-002_Reuters_LUCY NICHOLSON.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 2024847

lakersstars-004_AP_Jae C. Hong.jpg

© Bild: apa

lakersstars-003_APA_ANDREW GOMBERT.jpg

© Bild: reuters

lakersstars-001_Reuters_LUCY NICHOLSON.jpg

© Bild: reuters

lakersstars-000_Reuters_LUCY NICHOLSON.jpg

© Bild: reuters

lakersstars-001_Reuters_LUCY NICHOLSON(1).jpg

| Stand: 10/25/2012, 12:22