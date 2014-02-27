So schräg können Städtetouren sein
Verbrechenstourismus zum Haus vom Drogenboss und zehn weitere skurrile Führungen.
ReutersThe Empire State Building is seen from the Top of The Rock in New York April 25, 2012. One World Trade Center, being built at the site of the fallen twin towers, could surpass the Empire State Building as the tallest building in New York as soon a
Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman is escorted by soldiers du
MEXICO DRUG TRAFFICKING
Clothes and toiletries are scattered on a bed of t…
Prag
dpa/Michael HeitmannReiseführer Philip von «CorruptTour» zeigt einer Gruppe deutschsprachiger Touristen das Verteidigungsministerium in Prag. Der tschechische Theaterautor führt Touristen in Prag zu den Baudenkmälern der Korruption und zu den Hinterz
ReutersA bus and taxi pass Big Ben on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. London will host the Olympics Games this summer. Picture taken March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty (BRITAIN - Tags: TRAVEL SPORT OLYMPICS CITYSPACE TRAN
REUTERSA sign is seen at the Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. This pub is said to be haunted by a ghost that has a habit of flushing the ladies toilet when patrons are sitting on it. The pub is one of many traditional east end pubs that ar
EPAepa03201972 The Brooklyn Bridge (R) and Manhattan Bridge can be seen from the 90th story of the One World Trade Center in New York, USA, 30 April 2012. The addition of iron columns to the 100th story pushed the height of the One World Trade Center abov
dead apple tours
mafia tours
REUTERSPeople walk down Mulberry Street in New Yorks Little Italy neighborhood on Feast Day during the 80th annual Feast of San Gennaro, in this September 19, 2007 file photo. Its known for its Broadway shows, designer shops and exclusive restaurants but
REUTERSPeople walk on the Grosse Freiheit street in the famous red light district Reeperbahn in the northern German town of Hamburg in this photograph taken on March 3, 2006.The combination of riveting World Cup soccer matches and crowds of beer-swilling
historische hurentour
Reeperbahn: Der Beatles-Platz auf Hamburgs Sündenmeile
epa000462511 Customers queue in front of a Currywurst Bude (sausage stand) near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Tuesday, 21 June 2005. After long-lasting arguments concerning the sale of sausages right next to the Brandenburg Gate, Elke Zieschang, a hotel
Crazy Tours
Crazy Tours
fremdpub in dublin, irland
3.mann Tour