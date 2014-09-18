Schottland: Dudelsack, Einhörner und Erfindungen
Was wissen Sie über das Land, das derzeit um seine Unabhängigkeit kämpft?
Police Inspector John Mackay plays the bagpipes, a…
Schottland_-Royal_Coat_of_Arms_of_the_United_Kingdom_(Scotland)_cc sa by Sodacan.png
Schottland_ Fire Department_cc by cessna152towser.jpg
Schottland_Islander_plane_at_Papa_Westray_-_cc sa by Lis Burke.jpg
A competitor throws a wooden pole during the heavy
Schottland_SwilkenBridge_OldCours_TheRoyalAndAncientGolfClub_Golfhotel_.jpg
Schottland_James_II_of_Scotland_17th_century.jpg
Schottland_Fortingall_Yew_ cc sa by Snaik.jpg
ODD Loch Ness Chippewa River
BRITAIN SCOTLAND ROYALTY
Whisky barrels are seen in the warehouse of the Di
cc by Craigyc _ Edinburgh Castle.jpg
Schottland_fax Bain_improved_facsimile_1850_public domain.png
Schottland_gin tonic_ cc by ultrakml.jpg
Schottland_Plaque_on_Barclays_Bank,_Church_Street,_Enfield_cc sa by Christine Matthews.jpg
Schottland_Parkbank_cc by kyz.jpg