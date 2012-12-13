kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
In Neuseeland kann man nie weiter als 120 Kilometer vom Meer entfernt sein.

© cc sa nc by Zanthia

Reiseplanung 2013
12/13/2012

Die besten Trips fürs nächste Jahr

Wir zeigen Ihnen in welchem Monat Globetrotter nächstes Jahr wohin reisen sollten.

von Caroline Kaltenreiner

© Bild: cc sa nc by Zanthia

cc sa nc by Zanthia _ neuseeland.jpg

© Bild: cc-by-Moyan-Brenn

cc-by-Moyan-Brenn_norwegen.jpg

© Bild: cc-sa-nc-by Tor Even Mathisen

cc-sa-nc-by Tor Even Mathisen-norwegen.jpg

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02621338 Members of Samba school Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel participate at the Carnival Rio 2011 parade at the sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 7 March 2011. EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

© Bild: EPA

Skyline von Rio de Janeiro

© Bild: cc-sa-nc-by-kathrynaaker

cc-sa-nc-by-kathrynaaker_neuseeland.jpg

© Bild: cc-nc-by-aftab.

cc-nc-by-aftab._neuseeland.jpg

© Bild: cc nc by Ash Lourey

cc nc by Ash Lourey_phuket thailand.jpg

© Bild: cc by MarkLeo

cc by MarkLeo_phuket thailand.jpg

© Bild: cc-sa-by-mrhayata

cc-sa-by-mrhayata_tokyo.jpg

© Bild: cc-by-oisa

cc-by-oisa-_-tokyo.jpg

© Bild: cc-sa-nc-by-virtualwayfarer

cc-sa-nc-by-virtualwayfarer_schottland.jpg

© Bild: cc-sa-nc-by-Freddie-H

cc-sa-nc-by-Freddie-H._schottland.jpg

© Bild: cc nc by La Lince

cc nc by La Lince_tanzania.jpg

© Bild: cc by NeilsPhotography

cc by NeilsPhotography_tanzania.jpg

© Bild: cc-sa-nc-by-Djof

cc-sa-nc-by-Djof_quebec.jpg

© Bild: cc sa by archer10

cc sa by archer10_quebec.jpg

© Bild: cc by coda

cc by coda_kapstadt.jpg

© Bild: cc by rickpilot_2000

cc by rickpilot_2000_kapstadt_wale.jpg

© Bild: dpa/Frank Leonhardt

dpa/Frank LeonhardtChristina trägt bei der Oktoberfest-Pressekonferenz der Stadt München am Dienstag (31.07.2012) in München (Oberbayern) den offiziellen Oktoberfestschmuck. Am 22. September heißt es auf der Theresienwiese wieder «Ozapft is». Bis zu

© Bild: dpa Andreas Gebert

Bier, Oktoberfest

© Bild: Deleted - 276144

APThe Sydney Opera House is pictured at sunset Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008. The creative mind behind the globally known landmark Joern Utzon, died aged 90 Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008. Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd led praise for the Danish architect, whose mos

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA koala sits in her enclosure at Wildlife World in Sydney in this June 28, 2011 file photo. The Australian government is expected to add some populations of the much-loved furry marsupial to the list of nationally threatened species on April 30, 20

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03089500 A double decker bus passes Big Ben on a sunny winter day in London, Britain, 02 February 2012. Freezing temperatures have spread across Europe in the past week, with temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celcius reported in eastern Europe

© Bild: CC NC BY Anirudh Koul

london

