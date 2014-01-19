kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Platz 52: Niagara Fälle - Kanada / USA
Ob gefroren oder nicht, die Niagarafälle kann man sich 2014 ansehen, denn die einstige Kitschhochburg hat nun auch einen guten Ruf für Sport und Kulinarik.

Ranking
01/19/2014

Wien ist "Place to go 2014"

Die "New York Times" listet Wien in ihrer "Places to go"-Liste 2014.

von Caroline Kaltenreiner

