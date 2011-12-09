kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© dapd(c) AP

freizeit Reise
12/09/2011

Mit dem Snowmobil über verschneite Berge

Zum Auftakt der Saison locken einige Skigebiete mit Neuerungen und originellen Specials wie Sprachkurse in Gondeln, eine Fahrt mit der Pistenraupe oder dem höchstgelegenen Brauhaus.

von Claudius Rajchl

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdThe Google Street View Snow Mobile takes pictures of ski slopes for Googles Street View in front of the Matterhorn mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 21, 2011. (Foto:Keystone, Olivier Maire/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdThe Google Street View Snow Mobile takes pictures of ski slopes for Googles Street View in front of the Matterhorn mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 21, 2011. (Foto:Keystone, Olivier Maire/AP/dapd)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa01625448 A lone snow mobile operator crosses a snow covered field in Vergennes, Vermont, USA 05 February 2009. The Catskill Mountains, located in upstate New York, are visible in the background. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdThe Google Street View Snow Mobile takes pictures of ski slopes for Googles Street View in front of the Matterhorn mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 21, 2011. (Foto:Keystone, Olivier Maire/AP/dapd)

© Bild: www.saalbach.at

Snowmobil-City Saalbach

© Bild: FREMD

FREMDDie Franz-Senn-Hütte im Stubaital: Das Mehl für den Kaiserschmarrn kommt per Schneemobil und Materialseilbahn

© Bild: MAROundPARTNER

13229189450573.jpg

© Bild: nassfeld.at

13206754520546.jpg

© Bild: nassfeld.at

13206741340205.jpg

© Bild: saalfelden-leogang

13206741240661.jpg

© Bild: nassfeld.at

13206742790897.jpg

© Bild: Schladming-Dachstein/Ikarus.cc

13206741730861.jpg

© Bild: Schladming-Dachstein/Ikarus.cc

13206741650638.jpg

© Bild: Schladming-Dachstein/Elisabeth Holzer

1320674185078.jpg

© Bild: Tourismusregion Katschberg-Rennweg

13206743600155.jpg

| Stand: 12/09/2011, 07:53