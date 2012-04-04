kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© Dominik Schreiber

freizeit Reise
04/04/2012

Länderranking: Hier lebt es sich am längsten

Haben Sie vor, in einen Feriensitz im Ausland zu investieren oder Ihren Ruhestand in fernen Gefilden zu verbringen? Wir zeigen Ihnen die besten Länder zum Altwerden.

von Sonja Grundtner

© Bild: Dominik Schreiber

Australien, Ayers Rock

© Bild: Axel N. Halbhuber

Australien

© Bild: Axel N. Halbhuber

Hongkong

© Bild: Axel N. Halbhuber

Hongkong

© Bild: Chris George +(0)1481 714091

Sark images for Visit Guernsey - Chris George Photography - Coast Media -

© Bild: Kimdime69/Wikipedia

Andorra

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA gondola ascends Monte Titano to the old city of San Marino August 12, 2009. San Marino has seen medieval intrigue and papal army invasions in its 1,708-year history, but a modern-day banking scandal and blitz on tax havens risks bringing the worl

© Bild: dapd

dapdThis photo taken on Aug. 16, 2011 shows Singapores Marina Bay complex which includes the 2,560-room Marina Bay Sands hotel and casino developed by a Las Vegas company built on reclaimed land, left, while cars travel to and from the main city, right, o

© Bild: apa

Singapur

© Bild: Cdip/Wikipedia

Macau

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02551953 Visitors walk out from Casino Lisboa next to Grand Lisboa both found by gaming mogul and Macau tycoon Stanley Ho in Macau, China, 27 January 2011. Stanley Ho, in the latest twist to the family struggle for his gambling empire, has filed a w

| Stand: 04/04/2012, 11:35