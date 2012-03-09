"Holi": Der Frühling ist in Indien angekommen

Bunte Farben, ausgelassene Tänze und feierliche Gebete: Mit dem zweitägigen Fest der Farben begrüßen die Inder die warme Jahreszeit.
APA woman reacts as her face is smeared with colored powder during Holi festivities in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 8, 2012. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the coming of spring. (AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade)
REUTERSDevotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 9, 2012. The tradition of Holi heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all ove
EPAepa03136673 A man smears bright green powder on a womans face as they celebrate the Holi festival in Barsul village 89km west of Calcutta, India, 08 March 2012. The colorful festival Holi, is the Hindu spring festival of colors. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY
APAn Indian girl, her face smeared with colored powder, participates in Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, Thursday, March 8, 2012. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the coming of spring. (AP Photo/Arun Sankar K.)
EPAepa03136596 Bangladeshi girls pose for a photograph as they celebrate Holi, the festival of colors at Dhanmondi Lake in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 March 2012. Holi is celebrated as the Hindu spring festival of colors. EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH
APPakistani Hindus collect colors to celebrate Holi, festival of colors in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, March 8, 2012. (AP Photo/K.M.Chaudary)
APHindu devotees carry colored powder that is to be thrown on worshippers during celebrations for "Holi," the festival of color, crowd at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 7, 201
REUTERSPeople play with tomato pulp as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati March 8, 2012. The traditional event heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated across the country. REUTE
APIndian girls smear colored powder on each other during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, Thursday, March 8, 2012. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the coming of spring. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
APAn Indian girl, her face smeared with colored powder, participates in Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, Thursday, March 8, 2012. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the coming of spring. (AP Photo/Arun Sankar K.)
REUTERSA boy shakes his head to remove coloured powder after it was applied on him while celebrating Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the northeastern Indian city of Agartala March 8, 2012. The traditional event heralds the beginning of spr
REUTERSA man throws coloured powder on others as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain
EPAepa03136965 Two women covered in pink powder celebrate the Holi festival in Chennai, India, 08 March 2012. The tradition of Holi, also known as Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. Holi is marked at the
EPAepa03136904 An Indian girl gets covered with colored powder by her friends as they celebrate the Holi festival in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, 08 March 2012. Holi is an ancient Hindu festival symbolizing the victory of good over evil and to m
EPAepa03134127 Students of Rabindrabharati University apply color on each other as they celebrate the Holi festival at Tagore House in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta, 06 March 2012. Holi is the Hindu spring festival of colors. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY
APIndian Hindu worshippers pray as others throw colored powder and water on them during Lathmar Holi at Nandagram Temple, in Nandgaon,India, Saturday, March 3, 2012. According to tradition which has its roots in Hindu mythology men from Barsana arrive at
APHindu devotees pray and face a deity as colored powder is thrown on them while celebrating "Holi," the festival of color, crowd at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Vri