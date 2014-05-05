Bedrohte Reiseziele
Sieben Orte, die durch Erderwärmung, Verschmutzung oder Tourismus in Gefahr sind.
galapagos_ cc nd by blinkingidiot.jpg
A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz
A Zayapa red crab perches on a rock at Punta Albem
Malediven
Maldives Politics
57.jpg
Great Barrier Reef
Aerial
Great Barrier Reef
A gondolier rows in an empty Grand Canal in Venice
A man wearing a mask walks during the Venetian Car
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood wate
Tourists take photos in front of the Grossglockner
stubai gletscher.jpg
Hintertuxer Gletscher - Schlegeisabfahrt.jpg
In this photo taken Monday April 15, 2013 a swarm …
An unidentified worker prepares bags of charcoal i…
THE NETHERLANDS ANIMALS
A file photo of reindeers grazing near the remote
2014 Iditarod Unalkleet
Handout of shrub tundra around Eight Mile Lake, Al