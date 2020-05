Spionage-Protest in Berlin nicht angekommen

epa04713391 (L-R) German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, Austrian Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the start of a joint session of Foreign and Interior Ministers on Migration issues at the EU Headquarters in Luxembourg, 20 April 2015. Top topic was the plight of migrants following the Mediterranean tragedy in which around 900 people were drowned at the weekend. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

© Bild: APA/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND