Frankreich: Wahlkampf um Schlachthäuser

Präsident Sarkozy nimmt die islamische Schächtung ins Visier und will Familien-Zusammenführungen für Migranten reduzieren.
EPAepa01413304 Nine Alphajets of La patrouille de France, French Air Force accrobatic team, fly over the Champs Elysees Avenue, before French President Nicolas Sarkosy and some 40 foreign heads of State and Government on ocassion of the Bastille Day Milit
dapdFrench Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 presidential elections Francois Hollande delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Le Mans, western France, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2012. (Foto:David Vincent/AP/dapd)
dapdFrances President and candidate for the Presidential Election 2012, Nicolas Sarkozy delivers as speech during a meeting in Lille, Thursday Feb, 23, 2012. (Foto:Michel Spingler/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03103055 French National Front (FN) leader and candidate for 2012 French presidential elections, Marine Le Pen gestures upon her arrival on stage to deliver a speech during a meeting at the Palais des Congres, in Strasbourg, France, 12 February 2012
EPAepa03097139 French Parti de Gauche political party candidate for the 2012 French Presidential elections, Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech during a political rally in Montpellier, France, 08 February 2012. The French presidential election will be he
EPAepa03048057 Francois Bayrou, leader of the French Democratic Movement party (MODEM) addresses his New Years wishes during a press conference at the partys headquarter in Paris, France, 03 January 2012. Francois Bayrou is candidate to the 2012 President
EPAepa03086244 Eva Joly, leader of the French Green party (Europe Ecologie - Les Verts) and candidate to the 2012 Presidential elections (L) attends a news conference with French eurodeputy of Europe Ecology political party Jose Bove (C), President of th
dapdFrench deputy and president of conservative party Debout La Republique, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan delivers his speech during an electoral meeting held in Paris, Sunday Jan. 22, 2012. Nicolas Dupont-Aignan who is candidate for the April 2012 presidential
REUTERSPhilippe Poutou, Anti-Capitalist Party (NPA) candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, attends a political rally in Paris, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
APFrench President and candidate for the 2012 Presidential Elections Nicolas Sarkozy smiles as he arrives at a meeting in Bordeaux, western France, Saturday, March 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Caroline Blumberg, Pool)