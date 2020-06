Xi Jinping, Chinas neuer Kaiser

FILE - In this May 21, 2013 file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, talks with villagers at a corn field in Qinglongchang Village of Lushan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province after a strong earthquake hit the county on April 20, 2013. As he hosts President Barack Obama and other world leaders, Chinaís President Xi Jinping appears firmly in charge of a vast but stable communist state boasting the worldís second-largest economy. (AP Photo/Xinhua, Huang Jingwen, File) NO SALES

© Bild: Deleted - 643596