Wladimir Putin: Der Mann, der sich nimmt, was er will

Russian President Vladimir Putin fishes in the Khemchik River in southern Siberia's Tuva region in this August 15, 2007 file photo. As Vladimir Putin's 60th birthday approaches, a wave of biting satire is starting to hurt his macho image. Back in the Kremlin since May 2012, the former KGB spy faces the biggest protests of his long rule and ratings that an independent pollster says have slipped below 50 percent. His image, says a former Kremlin spin-doctor, may need rebranding. Picture taken August 15, 2007. To match story RUSSIA-PUTIN/ REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Files (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS ENVIRONMENT) THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© Bild: Reuters/RIA NOVOSTI