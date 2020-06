Schweizer gegen höchsten Mindestlohn der Welt

Two Swiss F-5 Tiger fighter jets are parked behind four F/A-18 fighter jets during the REVITA 2014 exercise at an air base of the Swiss air force in Buochs May 14, 2014. Switzerland will vote on a referendum regarding the purchase of new Saab Gripen fighter jets on May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann (SWITZERLAND - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS TRANSPORT)

© Bild: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN