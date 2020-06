Klitschko will Machthaber mit Bürgerwehren bekämpfen

Dmytro Bulatov, 35, one of the leaders of anti-government protest motorcades called 'Automaidan', speaks to journalists after being found near Kiev in a still image from footage obtained by Reuters TV January 30, 2014. A Ukrainian anti-government activist who disappeared a week ago appeared on television on Friday, his face badly beaten and with wounds to his hands, saying he was kidnapped and tortured by his abductors who had "crucified" him. Footage taken January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters Tv (UKRAINE - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. UKRAINE OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN UKRAINE

